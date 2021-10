Fall has descended upon the Hudson Valley and visitors from all across the world are coming to catch a glimpse of New York in Autumn. Many Hudson Valley locals are also taking time to enjoy the beautiful foliage and landscapes. If you're looking to do a little stay-cation with family and friends, why not cozy up to one of the many cabins around the Hudson Valley and Catskills?

