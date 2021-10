Besides free weights, like dumbbells, a must-have piece of equipment for any home or personal gym is a treadmill. Of course, if you’re going to install a treadmill, you need enough space, but there are some concessions you can make. For example, if you choose a folding treadmill, they can generally be collapsed after use and pushed to the side, taking up much less space than a traditional machine. With a lot of foldable treadmills, however, you sacrifice some of the better features to accommodate the smaller dimensions. Just take a quick look at some of the latest treadmill deals, and you’ll see that’s the case.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO