EXCLUSIVE: The third installment in the Sister Act franchise looks to be gaining momentum at Disney as sources tell Deadline Tim Federle has been brought on to direct with Madhuri Shekar writing the script on the sequel starring Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris, the nightclub singer turned nun, and will also produce the pic along with Tyler Perry. Tom Leonardis is also producing. The original pic followed Deloris, a nightclub singer who is forced to go into a hiding as a nun at a a convent , and inadvertently ends up turning the convent choir into a soulful chorus...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO