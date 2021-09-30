Five things to think about before choosing a career

Lia Maxwell’s job as career development coach at Milwaukee Area Technical College is to help students figure out the next phase in their life. “A lot of this is resource connections,” said Maxwell, who has worked at MATC for 15 years. “You meet them where they’re at and then you take them from there to finishing and hopefully leaving MATC to a four-year institution or to a job that’s going to help them get the lifestyle they’re looking for.”