Unity Rd. Vice President and Franchise Partner to Present at MLive Cannabis Insights Event on October 7
Dispensary Franchise Joins Notable Roster of Cannabis Industry Leaders & Marketing Innovators for Virtual Michigan Event – Encourages Interested Investors to Attend for Free. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // DETROIT - Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), continues to lead at the forefront of the industry. As part of the brand’s commitment to cannabis education and franchise expansion, Unity Rd. will be presenting at the virtual MLive Cannabis Insights event on Thursday, October 7, which kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The presentation will include a live Q&A with Unity Rd.’s VP of Franchise Development, Justin Livingston, and Unity Rd. franchise partner Nate Wetzel, who recently opened the doors of his Unity Rd. shop in Boulder, Colorado.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0