Pizza Guys Kicks off Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign

GLENVILLE, GA - The fall months are officially here, and there is a good spirit in the air as we slowly approach the holidays. Kicking off the gifting season a bit early, G&R Farms has announced the return of its “Season of Giving” retail promotion for the second year in a row. For the months of November and December, participating retailers can choose a charity or foodbank partner of their choice, to which proceeds from the company’s Peruvian onions will be donated.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO