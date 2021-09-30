CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Guys Kicks off Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign

By Pizza Guys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizza franchise teams up with American Cancer Society to raise money for breast cancer research. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO - Pizza Guys - a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in unique flavors and fresh high-quality food - is kicking off its 8th year of partnering with the American Cancer Society with its Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign starting October 1st. Since 2014, Pizza Guys has raised over $271,000 to help fund cancer research and programs. The campaign will run through the end of the month in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

