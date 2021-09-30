Table Hoppin': Area chefs found inspiration and family at Castle Restaurant

When James (Jim) Nicas called me last week to say the deal to sell the Castle Restaurant was sealed the news was bittersweet. In his 70s, Jim said it was time to move on, explaining that he and wife Denise planned to spend more time in retirement with their grandchildren and to travel. While he didn’t reveal the name(s) of the people who bought the Leicester property, he emphasized they were “truly, truly a wonderful family.”