Unconstitutional. That is what Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper decided regarding the “no mask mandates allowed” laws passed by the Arizona Legislature with the support of Gov. Doug Ducey. Due to this decision, schools are allowed to mandate the wearing of masks on school property, at least for now. The judge’s decision was not one based in morality, science or opinion; it was based on the Arizona Constitution and how the most recent “budget” laws were written. Let me explain.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO