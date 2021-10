The Central and Simpson volleyball teams got together in Indianola Wednesday evening, with the Storm coming out on top 3-1. It was an entertaining first set which went into bonus points, with Simpson winning 27-25. The Dutch fought back in set 2 for their only set win of the night, 25-16. Two more close sets followed, with Simpson taking sets 3 and 4 by scores of 25-22 and 25-23.