Chase in Marion County Results in Multiple Charges
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unstable man in a vehicle yesterday. The caller was a family member who stated that they pulled up “OnStar” and noticed the vehicle was not in the location it should have been and were currently tracking it. When the family member called the unstable man he said that there was a shotgun inside the vehicle and he was going to travel to Council Bluffs and kill his wife and another person.www.kniakrls.com
