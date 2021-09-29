U.S., Mexico to hold high-level security talks on Oct 8

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on Oct. 8, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks in Mexico City, Ebrard said.

"The main agenda is a document of understanding that we have been working on together with the United States...on the focus and priorities for security," he told reporters at an event in Mexico City.

