Dairon Asprilla finds the back of the net to help Timbers defeat LAFC, 2-1
The Portland Timbers defeated the Los Angeles Football Club, 2-1. Dairon Asprilla scored the last goal of the game in the 59th minute to give Timbers the edge over LAFC. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant’s sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.pro.elisportsnetwork.com
Comments / 0