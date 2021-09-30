CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairon Asprilla finds the back of the net to help Timbers defeat LAFC, 2-1

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Timbers defeated the Los Angeles Football Club, 2-1. Dairon Asprilla scored the last goal of the game in the 59th minute to give Timbers the edge over LAFC. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant’s sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.

angelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs Portland Timbers: Odds, game thread

LAFC will have another chance at chopping down the Portland Timbers. After a 2-1 loss on the road two weeks ago, the black and gold welcome the fourth-place Timbers to The Banc. Despite having lost their last two matches, LAFC haven't been terrible recently, Winners in three of their last...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Timbers 2, LAFC 1

MLS soccer: Portland extends unbeaten run to seven games with win at Los Angeles.Goals: Yimmi Chara scored his fifth goal of the season with a quick left-footed finish at the end of a quick combination that started from a goalkeeper Steve Clark punt that was controlled by Sebastian Blanco, who fed Dairon Asprilla. Asprilla held off a defender and pushed the ball to Chara who finished with a low shot inside the far post (1-0 Timbers, 45th minute). Daniel Musovski scored from an angle after LAFC won the ball back in the attacking third and Jose Cifuentes passed the ball...
MLS
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

LAFC is back home for a Western Conference matchup against Portland at 7:30pm PT (Bally Sports SoCal, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Timbers:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F...
MLS
timbers.com

This Week in PTFC | Timbers head to LAFC, Thorns battle rival Reign and more

After dispatching RSL Saturday in a thrilling 6-1 victory to jump up to fourth place in the Western Conference, the Portland Timbers will travel Wednesday to face Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium (7:30pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). LAFC are currently on the outside looking in for the...
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It was just 10 days ago that LAFC travelled to Portland to face the Timbers, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to solidify their place in the MLS Western Conference Playoff race. But after a tough 2-1 loss to the Timbers and a 2-0 defeat in San Jose, the Black & Gold return home to Banc of California Stadium looking outside of the playoff picture and in desperate need of a big win against one of their toughest opponents.
MLS
timbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers face LAFC for second time in 10 days

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On with a short turnaround from their win over the weekend, the Portland Timbers travel Wednesday to play Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium (7:30pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS).
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 2, LAFC 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1. The Portland Timbers will be on short rest, but coming off their best performance of the season and riding high on emotion as they head south to take on a dangerous LAFC team tonight. This match kicks off live from Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
chatsports.com

Y. Chara, Asprilla notch in Timbers’ 2-1 away win against LAFC

The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1 in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night. Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla scored to give the Timbers their first victory in Banc of California Stadium and their third straight win, extending their unbeaten streak to seven. LAFC attempted to impose their will on...
MLS
timbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Timbers extend unbeaten streak to seven with 2-1 win over LAFC

PORTLAND, Ore. – Dairon Asprilla scored his third goal in as many games, Yimmi Chara tallied his second in as many matches and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to seven straight with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday evening at Banc of California Stadium. MATCHCENTER: Stats...
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers win again as Dairon Asprilla keeps scoring and LAFC’s struggles continue

The Portland Timbers just can’t stop winning, and they took their goal-scoring party on the road to Los Angeles on Wednesday, completing a season sweep of LAFC. The Timbers beat LAFC 2-1 and continued their red-hot form with goals from Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chara in a fourth consecutive win on the road, a club record. The Timbers are now unbeaten in their last seven games, six of them wins and the lone draw coming when the Timbers were down to 10 men two weeks ago.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Traffic jam: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

LAFC snapped their three-game losing streak in their rivalry clash on Sunday against the LA Galaxy, but there wasn’t much else to look back on fondly for the drive home, as the teams split the game 1-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mamadou Fall had LAFC’s goal to give the...
MLS
NBC Los Angeles

LA Galaxy Tie 1-1 With LAFC in El Tráfico

Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
MLS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Galaxy, LAFC play to 1-1 draw in 'El Trafico'

The Los Angeles Galaxy and visiting Los Angeles FC struggled to find some separation in their intense rivalry, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Carson, Calif. With both teams desperate to move up in the Western Conference standings, each had to settle for a single point after a pair of first-half goals. Both teams entered on three-game losing streaks with the Galaxy seeing their winless streak extended to nine games.
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Galaxy 10/3/21

Mamadou Fall headed LAFC into the lead early, Samuel Grandsir answered for the LA Galaxy not long after, and both El Tráfico rivals missed a chance to inflict more damage on the others' postseason hopes in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. While both teams entering...
MLS
LAG Confidential

Stale-mate: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

The path was paved, and all the LA Galaxy had to do was walk it. With their postseason destiny in their hands, and on a night that honored a legend, the G’s welcomed rivals, LAFC. Despite a stellar performance from the defense, the Galaxy weren’t able to get the needed win, but did avoid the loss, ending the night with a 1-1 draw and points split.
MLS
sacramentosun.com

Timbers face LAFC amid surge up West standings

The surging Portland Timbers are in Los Angeles on Wednesday night hoping to add to their six-game unbeaten streak that has them in the top four of the Western Conference. The Timbers will face Los Angeles FC, which could use more than just the confidence boost that three points from a win would provide for a team on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
MLS
massivereport.com

Columbus Crew defeat Montreal 2-1

The Columbus Crew desperately needed three points to keep pace in the playoff chase and a ferocious defensive effort and two Gyasi Zardes goals delivered them as the Black & Gold defeated CF Montreal 2-1. The Crew had a couple early chances as Darlington Nagbe took the ball on the...
MLS
985thesportshub.com

Revolution defeat Orlando City SC, 2-1

The New England Revolution (19-4-5; 62 pts.) defeated Orlando City SC (10-8-8; 38 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Forward Adam Buksa netted the opening goal of the night on a right-footed strike in the ninth minute. Orlando’s Darryl Dike delivered an equalizer for the visitors nine minutes later, before the Revolution reclaimed the lead via an own goal in the 35th minute. Goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Nani’s penalty-kick attempt in the 75th minute to preserve the 2-1 victory.
MLS

