Dairon Asprilla finds the back of the net to help Timbers defeat LAFC, 2-1

The Portland Timbers just can’t stop winning, and they took their goal-scoring party on the road to Los Angeles on Wednesday, completing a season sweep of LAFC. The Timbers beat LAFC 2-1 and continued their red-hot form with goals from Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chara in a fourth consecutive win on the road, a club record. The Timbers are now unbeaten in their last seven games, six of them wins and the lone draw coming when the Timbers were down to 10 men two weeks ago.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO