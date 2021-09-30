Kris Bryant’s sac-fly the difference in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Diamondbacks
The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant's sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games.
