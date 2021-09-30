CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Bryant’s sac-fly the difference in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant's sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics, 4-2, thanks to Abraham Toro's solo homer in the eighth inning. This was his 11th homer on the season.

NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
kion546.com

Bryant, Posey lead Giants to 8-6 win over fading Friars

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double, Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times, and reliever Camilo Doval got San Francisco out of a big jam as the Giants beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 to take a two-game lead in the NL West. The Giants got some help in their push for their first division title since 2012 when the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers lost 10-5 at Colorado. The Dodgers have won the division eight straight seasons. The Giants, whose 99-53 record is the best in the majors, pulled within one win of reaching 100 for the eighth time in franchise history.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Not starting Saturday

Bryant is out of the lineup Saturday versus the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bryant started the past 10 games and will receive a day off after hitting .243/.364/.459 with one homer, five doubles, four RBI, three runs and 7:6 BB:K during that span. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner while LaMonte Wade mans right field.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Tallies three RBI Wednesday

Bryant went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Padres. Bryant stepped up with the bases loaded in the first and delivered a double the bounced off the wall in right-center to bring all three runners home. The 29-year-old was quiet at the plate thereafter but managed to extend his hit streak to 10 games. In 42 games since debuting for the Giants, Bryant is hitting .280/.362/.497 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, five steals and 20:38 BB:K. He's currently slashing .351/.467/.568 during this hitting streak and will look to keep it up as the Giants try to fend off the Dodgers from taking the National League West crown.
azsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 0, San Francisco Giants 1: Catch a Boat

There is not much left to say that has not already been uttered by myself and other recappers. I sadly take solace in the fact that I am writing my last recap of the 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks’ season. As much of a struggle as it has been to watch and write about, I have thoroughly enjoyed the community discussions held here.
Mercury News

Why Brandon Belt’s injury puts SF Giants’ spotlight on Kris Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO — When the Giants lost Brandon Belt for six weeks to a right knee sprain in the middle of the summer, the club never lost its grip on first place in the National League West. From June 23-August 5, when Belt returned from an injury that initially threatened...
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant batting third for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bryant will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Alex Dickerson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bryant for 13.9 FanDuel points...
Vacaville Reporter

Photos: The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 1-0

Starter Alex Wood tossed six scoreless innings, Kris Bryant hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly, and rookie Camilo Doval picked up his second save in as many nights to lower the Giants’ magic number to clinch the National League West to three with four games left to play. Text by Kerry...
Central Illinois Proud

Bryant’s sacrifice fly lifts Giants to win No 104

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Wednesday night. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red...
elisportsnetwork.com

Rockies erase seven-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 9-7

The Colorado Rockies erased a seven-run deficit on their way to a 9-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Sam Hilliard added a home run. Banning blocks San Pedro’s field-goal attempt to win and returned it for a touchdown as time expired to seal a 48-41 victory on Friday night.. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant not in Giants' Friday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San DIego Padres. Bryant is being replaced in right field by LaMonte Wade Jr. against Padres starter Padro Avila. In 579 plate appearances this season, Bryant has a .264 batting average with an .833 OPS,...
CBS San Francisco

Preseason Disrespect Fueled Giants’ Gritty, Bulldog Team Mentality; ‘We All Knew What The Projections Were’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As they huddled at their Arizona Spring Training site, the San Francisco Giants were hearing what the ESPN pundits were saying, what the Vegas oddsmakers were predicting and the chatter that was cascading across social media. This would be the season of an epic battle for the National League West title between the star-studded, highly-paid rosters of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. And the aging Giants? They would be mediocre at best. Maybe they would win 75 games. At best, they could play the role of spoiler to make sure the Padres brought an...
CBS San Francisco

Dream Season Extends Into Playoffs For Giants Star Brandon Crawford

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — No one could have faulted Brandon Crawford for being a little anxious when the San Francisco Giants broke training camp last spring. He was heading into the final year of his contract and the team appeared heading toward a rebuilding season after showing signs of aging from the squads that won World Series crowns in 2010, 2012 and 2014. But even Crawford couldn’t have imagine how this dream season would unfold. Spectacular plays have been Crawford’s signature all season long at age 34 as he helped lead the the Giants to the NL West crown. Crawford...
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Scores thrice in win

Bryant went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego. The 29-year-old slashed .262/.344/.444 in 51 games after he joined the Giants at the trade deadline. Bryant's power was diminished by playing in Oracle Park, but his ability to play around the diamond will likely come in handy for the NL West champions in the postseason. He finished the year with 25 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 73 RBI and 86 runs scored in 586 plate appearances overall.
