Kris Bryant’s sac-fly the difference in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Diamondbacks

Bryant went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Padres. Bryant stepped up with the bases loaded in the first and delivered a double the bounced off the wall in right-center to bring all three runners home. The 29-year-old was quiet at the plate thereafter but managed to extend his hit streak to 10 games. In 42 games since debuting for the Giants, Bryant is hitting .280/.362/.497 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, five steals and 20:38 BB:K. He's currently slashing .351/.467/.568 during this hitting streak and will look to keep it up as the Giants try to fend off the Dodgers from taking the National League West crown.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO