This coming Friday may be a seminal event in automobile driver automation. It may be the time when many, many thousands of Tesla drivers will be able to sit in their driveway, put in the name or address of their destination, and the car will automatically drive there. It will be a beta release, you will need to be watching like a hawk and prepared to intervene instantaneously in case the software fails in a given situation. However, if your drive is not too complex, you will only need to keep a slight torque on the steering wheel and your car will drive from point A to point B without intervention.

