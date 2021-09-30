CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum thrive together?

By Gary Washburn
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will determine the Celtics’ fate this season is whether their two franchise players can bring the best out of one another. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are no longer the understudies behind players such as Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics are their franchise, and the two under-25 All-Stars are primarily responsible for moving past last season’s disappointing finish and changing team culture.

chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum ranked 4th best star to build a team around

When looking at the landscape of the modern-day NBA, it’s filled with high-potential young stars that are seemingly bound to dominate the league for the decades to come. Luckily for the Boston Celtics, they find themselves in possession of two of these youthful ballers in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
talesbuzz.com

Jaylen Brown lobbied for Celtics to hire Black head coach

The Boston Celtics hired Ime Udoka this summer to be their next head coach, and their All-Star swingman appears to have had a say in the pick. Celtics star Jaylen Brown said in an interview this week with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he told Celtics ownership and management that it was important to hire a Black head coach after former coach Brad Stevens left his post to become the team’s head of basketball operations.
chatsports.com

Represent: Jaylen Brown is on the forefront of change

Basketball, a game, is second nature to men like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are superhuman talents who have failed more than any of us have in the thing they’ve mastered, yet have succeeded to a level so rare, it’s practically untouchable. Thus, the failures, while parsed at the moment, are rendered moot after 82 games plus the playoffs. But on the internet? Failure is front and center — failure to respond, failure to adhere to expectations, failure to please everyone. It’s a subjective monster, and yet Tatum and Brown seem to have conquered it all.
chatsports.com

Here’s where ESPN ranks Jayson Tatum among the top 100 NBA players

The Celtics have three players in the top 50 of ESPN’s top-100 — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart — but none in the top 10 after the network placed Tatum 14th on its annual list. Tatum slots in ahead of Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, and Devin Booker, but...
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
chatsports.com

ESPN ranks Celtics Jaylen Brown 27th, Marcus Smart 49th in NBA

ESPN, Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, National Basketball Association, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Kemba Walker, Ime Udoka, All-NBA Team. In its latest list of the top 100 players in the NBA, ESPN ranks both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in the top 50. The network released Nos. 26-50 on...
chatsports.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: Black coaching candidates ‘deserve’ opportunities

From leading protests in Atlanta following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis to being a prominent voice on activism and racial justice in last year’s NBA playoff bubble, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has repeatedly gone against the “stick to sports” grain during his still-young career. Even as...
NBA
chatsports.com

Video: What is Jayson Tatum's ceiling this season?

Last week we asked on Twitter whether people thought Jayson Tatum could make the leap this upcoming season into the MVP candidates conversation. The folks at ESPN's The Jump (Rest in Peace) asked and gave their opinions on a similar question. Have a watch above. Speaking of MVP’s, anyone think...
CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to become better playmakers next season

It’s a superstar league. Maybe more than any other sport, basketball — and specifically NBA basketball — that maxim is true. Having a top-10 player is practically a prerequisite to make a deep playoff run these days. But if there’s a second half to that saying, it’s that superstars also need great role players around them.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available to begin camp

Brown (wrist) will be fully available to start training camp, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown's status was somewhat in question after he revealed last week that his wrist was still healing following a surgical procedure back in mid-May. However, the star forward will not face any limitations when training camp begins Tuesday, which is an ultra-encouraging sign for a Celtics team hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. On an individual basis, however, Brown had the best season of his career, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers per game. As he heads into his sixth NBA season, Brown's fantasy value is at an all-time high.
Patriot Ledger

Jaylen Brown feels 'rejuvenated' and ready to embody star label

Jaylen Brown admitted at Boston Celtics Media Day Monday that throughout last season he never fully felt like himself. The toll of playing deep into the playoffs in the bubble the year prior and the quick turnaround of starting a new season took its toll on Brown’s body before his season came to a premature end with torn ligaments in his wrist that required surgery.
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown is cleared for training camp

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens gave a notable update on the Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, confirming he is cleared to practice and participate during training camp. Brown missed the final few weeks of the Celtics season and was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team...
