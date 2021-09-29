CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem To Release New Single For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

By Aahil Dayani
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Eminem is set to release a new single for Marvel and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Back when Tom Hardy’s Venom was released in 2018, rapper Eminem dropped a single for the film aptly titled “Venom”. The single, which played during the film’s end credits, briefly touched upon the film’s themes. Eminem also released a music video for the song which featured several random civilians becoming possessed by a symbiote that turned them into an angry Eminem. The music video racked up over half a billion views, becoming just as successful in its own right as the movie.

