Eminem To Release New Single For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage scribe Kelly Marcel broke her silence on the film’s groundbreaking post-credits scene. Major spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Fans seated for opening weekend screenings of Venom: Let There Be Carnage were surprised to find out that the post-credits sequence teased Tom Hardy’s symbiote crossing over with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The scene showed Eddie Brock lying low in a hotel room. After Venom reveals that he’s been hiding key information from Eddie, a huge ball of light fills the screen, and the hotel rumbles. By the time the light disappears, Venom and Eddie are in a visibly different hotel room, with the television now showing J. Jonah Jameson’s report revealing Spider-Man’s identity to the world.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO