Application of FLIC model to predict adverse events onset in neuroendocrine tumors treated with PRRT

By F. Scalorbi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo develop predictive models of side effect occurrence in GEPNET treated with PRRT. Metastatic GEPNETs patients treated in our centre with PRRT (177Lu-Oxodotreotide) from 2019 to 2020 were considered. Haematological, liver and renal toxicities were collected and graded according to CTCAE v5. Patients were grouped according with ECOG-PS, number of metastatic sites, previous treatment lines and therapies received before PRRT. A FLIC model with backward selection was used to detect the most relevant predictors. A subsampling approach was implemented to assess variable selection stability and model performance. Sixty-seven patients (31 males, 36 females, mean age 63) treated with PRRT were considered and followed up for 30 weeks from the beginning of the therapy. They were treated with PRRT as third or further lines in 34.3% of cases. All the patients showed at least one G1–G2, meanwhile G3–G5 were rare events. No renal G3–G4 were reported. Line of PRRT administration, age, gender and ECOG-PS were the main predictors of haematological, liver and renal CTCAE. The model performance, expressed by AUC, was > 65% for anaemia, creatinine and eGFR. The application of FLIC model can be useful to improve GEPNET decision-making, allowing clinicians to identify the better therapeutic sequence to avoid PRRT-related adverse events, on the basis of patient characteristics and previous treatment lines.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Risk prediction of clinical adverse outcomes with machine learning in a cohort of critically ill patients with atrial fibrillation

Critically ill patients affected by atrial fibrillation are at high risk of adverse events: however, the actual risk stratification models for haemorrhagic and thrombotic events are not validated in a critical care setting. With this paper we aimed to identify, adopting topological data analysis, the risk factors for therapeutic failure (in-hospital death or intensive care unit transfer), the in-hospital occurrence of stroke/TIA and major bleeding in a cohort of critically ill patients with pre-existing atrial fibrillation admitted to a stepdown unit; to engineer newer prediction models based on machine learning in the same cohort. We selected all medical patients admitted for critical illness and a history of pre-existing atrial fibrillation in the timeframe 01/01/2002–03/08/2007. All data regarding patients’ medical history, comorbidities, drugs adopted, vital parameters and outcomes (therapeutic failure, stroke/TIA and major bleeding) were acquired from electronic medical records. Risk factors for each outcome were analyzed adopting topological data analysis. Machine learning was used to generate three different predictive models. We were able to identify specific risk factors and to engineer dedicated clinical prediction models for therapeutic failure (AUC: 0.974, 95%CI: 0.934–0.975), stroke/TIA (AUC: 0.931, 95%CI: 0.896–0.940; Brier score: 0.13) and major bleeding (AUC: 0.930:0.911–0.939; Brier score: 0.09) in critically-ill patients, which were able to predict accurately their respective clinical outcomes. Topological data analysis and machine learning techniques represent a concrete viewpoint for the physician to predict the risk at the patients’ level, aiding the selection of the best therapeutic strategy in critically ill patients affected by pre-existing atrial fibrillation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessment of pancreatitis associated with tocilizumab use using the United States Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System database

Tocilizumab (TCZ) is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other systemic inflammatory disorders. There is some evidence suggesting the occurrence of pancreatitis following TCZ use. We aimed to determine the reporting of pancreatitis following TCZ use in comparison with other drugs using the United States Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database. We extracted adverse event reports submitted to FAERS during 2013–2019. A reporting odds ratio (ROR) with the lower bound 95% confidence interval (CI) > 1 and a lower limit of a two-sided 95% interval of information component (IC025) more than zero was considered significant. Following deduplication, 3,383,910 adverse event reports were available; 144 (0.004%) reports were of pancreatic adverse events associated with TCZ use, and 15,907 (0.47%) associated with other drugs. Of the 144 cases, 74 (51.39%) received concomitant medications with pancreatotoxic potential. The likelihood of reporting of pancreatic events, compared with any other adverse event, with TCZ use was 1.32 times higher than that with other drugs. The lower bound of the 95% CI of the ROR and IC remained above the criteria of significance throughout the study period, except 2013. The findings suggest disproportionately high reporting of pancreatitis in patients receiving TCZ as compared with other drugs. This marginally high reporting is not likely to be of immediate clinical concern and needs to be interpreted cautiously.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In vivo analysis of onset and progression of retinal degeneration in the Nr2e3 mouse model of enhanced S-cone sensitivity syndrome

The photoreceptor-specific nuclear receptor Nr2e3 is not expressed in Nr2e3rd7/rd7 mice, a mouse model of the recessively inherited retinal degeneration enhanced S-cone sensitivity syndrome (ESCS). We characterized in detail C57BL/6J Nr2e3rd7/rd7 mice in vivo by fundus photography, optical coherence tomography and fluorescein angiography and, post mortem, by histology and immunohistochemistry. White retinal spots and so-called ‘rosettes’ first appear at postnatal day (P) 12 in the dorsal retina and reach maximal expansion at P21. The highest density in ‘rosettes’ is observed within a region located between 100 and 350 µM from the optic nerve head. ‘Rosettes’ disappear between 9 to 12 months. Non-apoptotic cell death markers are detected during the slow photoreceptor degeneration, at a rate of an approximately 3% reduction of outer nuclear layer thickness per month, as observed from 7 to 31 months of age. In vivo analysis of Nr2e3rd7/rd7 Cx3cr1gfp/+ retinas identified microglial cells within ‘rosettes’ from P21 on. Subretinal macrophages were observed in vivo and by confocal microscopy earliest in 12-months-old Nr2e3rd7/rd7 retinas. At P21, S-opsin expression and the number of S-opsin expressing dorsal cones was increased. The dorso-ventral M-cone gradient was present in Nr2e3rd7/rd7 retinas, but M-opsin expression and M-opsin expressing cones were decreased. Retinal vasculature was normal.
SCIENCE
datasciencecentral.com

Optimizing and Accelerating COVID-19 Predictive Modeling

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. As of July 30, 2021, nearly 197.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus, and 4.2 million people have died. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant pressure on healthcare systems around the globe. The need for effective diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic procedures has never been as urgent as it is today. Despite significant investment and research on understanding and managing this disease, there is still a lack of efficient predictive models for patient stratification and management of this disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Tumor distribution affects bladder recurrence but not survival outcome of multifocal upper tract urothelial carcinoma treated with radical nephroureterectomy

Tumor multifocality and location are prognostic factors for upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC). However, confounding effects can appear when these two factors are analyzed together. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the impact of tumor distribution on the outcomes of multifocal UTUC after radical nephroureterectomy. From the 2780 UTUC patients in the Taiwan UTUC Collaboration Group, 685 UTUC cases with multifocal tumors (defined as more than one tumor lesion in unilateral upper urinary tract) were retrospectively included and divided into three groups: multiple renal pelvic tumors, multiple ureteral tumors, and synchronous renal pelvic and ureteral tumors included 164, 152, and 369 patients, respectively. We found the prevalence of carcinoma in situ was the highest in the synchronous group. In multivariate survival analyses, tumor distribution showed no difference in cancer-specific and disease-free survival, but there was a significant difference in bladder recurrence-free survival. The synchronous group had the highest bladder recurrence rate. In summary, tumor distribution did not influence the cancer-specific outcomes of multifocal UTUC, but synchronous lesions led to a higher rate of bladder recurrence than multiple renal pelvic tumors. We believe that the distribution of tumors reflects the degree of malignant involvement within the urinary tract, but has little significance for survival or disease progression.
CANCER
bioworld.com

Mouse models, MOS models, organoids can make personalized predictions

Although targeted therapies are prescribed on the basis of a patient's molecular makeup, they do not work every time. And in those instances where they do work, they basically stop working every time. In response, researchers have developed a number of systems whose goal it is to predict which drugs...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Angiogenesis Inhibitor Slows Extrapancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Progression-free survival (PFS) in extrapancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) improved significantly with the addition of an angiogenesis inhibitor to standard endocrine therapy, according to a randomized trial. Median PFS by independent review increased from 9.9 months with the somatostatin analog octreotide (Sandostatin LAR) to 16.6 months when combined with axitinib (Inlyta)....
CANCER
Nature.com

Dihydroergotamine and triptan use to treat migraine during pregnancy and the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes

Migraine is prevalent during pregnancy. Antimigraine medications such as dihydroergotamine (DHE) and triptans have been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes in individual studies but lack of consensus remains. We compared the risk of prematurity, low birth weight (LBW), major congenital malformations (MCM), and spontaneous abortions (SA) associated with gestational use of DHE or triptans. Three cohort and one nested-case–control analyses were conducted within the Quebec Pregnancy Cohort to assess the risk of prematurity, LBW, MCM, and SA. Exposure was defined dichotomously as use of DHE or triptan during pregnancy. Generalized estimation equations were built to quantify the associations, adjusting for potential confounders. 233,900 eligible pregnancies were included in the analyses on prematurity, LBW, and MCM; 29,104 cases of SA were identified. Seventy-eight subjects (0.03%) were exposed to DHE and 526 (0.22%) to triptans. Adjusting for potential confounders, DHE and triptans were associated with increased risks of prematurity, LBW, MCM, and SA but not all estimates were statistically significant. DHE was associated with the risk of prematurity (aRR: 4.12, 95% CI 1.21–13.99); triptans were associated with the risk of SA (aOR: 1.63, 95% CI 1.34–1.98). After considering maternal migraine, all antimigraine specific medications increased the risk of some adverse pregnancy outcomes, but estimates were unstable.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Computational modeling of thermal combination therapies by magneto-ultrasonic heating to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors

For the first time, inspired by magnetic resonance imaging-guidance high intensity focused ultrasound (MR-HIFU) technology, i.e., medication therapy and thermal ablation in one session, in a preclinical setting based on a developed mathematical model, the performance of doxorubicin (Dox) and its encapsulation have been investigated in this study. Five different treatment methods, that combine medication therapy with mild hyperthermia by MRI contrast (\(\gamma -{Fe}_{2}{O}_{3}\)) and thermal ablation via HIFU, are investigated in detail. A comparison between classical chemotherapy and thermochemistry shows that temperature can improve the therapeutic outcome by stimulating biological properties. On the other hand, the intravascular release of ThermoDox increases the concentration of free drug by 2.6 times compared to classical chemotherapy. The transport of drug in interstitium relies mainly on the diffusion mechanism to be able to penetrate deeper and reach the cancer cells in the inner regions of the tumor. Due to the low drug penetration into the tumor center, thermal ablation has been used for necrosis of the central areas before thermochemotherapy and ThermoDox therapy. Perfusion of the region around the necrotic zone is found to be damaged, while cells in the region are alive and not affected by medication therapy; so, there is a risk of tumor recurrence. Therefore, it is recommended that ablation be performed after the medication therapy. Our model describes a comprehensive assessment of MR-HIFU technology, taking into account many effective details, which can be a reliable guide towards the optimal use of drug delivery systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Budget constrained machine learning for early prediction of adverse outcomes for COVID-19 patients

The combination of machine learning (ML) and electronic health records (EHR) data may be able to improve outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients through improved risk stratification and patient outcome prediction. However, in resource constrained environments the clinical utility of such data-driven predictive tools may be limited by the cost or unavailability of certain laboratory tests. We leveraged EHR data to develop an ML-based tool for predicting adverse outcomes that optimizes clinical utility under a given cost structure. We further gained insights into the decision-making process of the ML models through an explainable AI tool. This cohort study was performed using deidentified EHR data from COVID-19 patients from ProMedica Health System in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan. We tested the performance of various ML approaches for predicting either increasing ventilatory support or mortality. We performed post hoc analysis to obtain optimal feature sets under various budget constraints. We demonstrate that it is possible to achieve a significant reduction in cost at the expense of a small reduction in predictive performance. For example, when predicting ventilation, it is possible to achieve a 43% reduction in cost with only a 3% reduction in performance. Similarly, when predicting mortality, it is possible to achieve a 50% reduction in cost with only a 1% reduction in performance. This study presents a quick, accurate, and cost-effective method to evaluate risk of deterioration for patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection at the time of clinical evaluation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of AAV-mediated overexpression of ATF5 and downstream targets of an integrated stress response in murine skeletal muscle

We previously reported that growth promoter-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy co-ordinately upregulated expression of genes associated with an integrated stress response (ISR), as well as potential ISR regulators. We therefore used Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-mediated overexpression of these genes, individually or in combination, in mouse skeletal muscle to test whether they induced muscle hypertrophy. AAV of each target gene was injected into mouse Tibialis anterior (TA) and effects on skeletal muscle growth determined 28 days later. Individually, AAV constructs for Arginase-2 (Arg2) and Activating transcription factor-5 (Atf5) reduced hindlimb muscle weights and upregulated expression of genes associated with an ISR. AAV-Atf5 also decreased Myosin heavy chain (MyHC)-IIB mRNA, but increased MyHC-IIA and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (Idh2) mRNA, suggesting ATF5 is a novel transcriptional regulator of Idh2. AAV-Atf5 reduced the size of both TA oxidative and glycolytic fibres, without affecting fibre-type proportions, whereas Atf5 combined with Cebpg (CCAAT enhancer binding protein-gamma) only reduced the size of glycolytic fibres and tended to increase the proportion of oxidative fibres. It is likely that persistent Atf5 overexpression maintains activation of the ISR, thereby reducing protein synthesis and/or increasing protein degradation and possibly apoptosis, resulting in inhibition of muscle growth, with overexpression of Arg2 having a similar effect.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Associations of maternal non-nutritive sweetener intake during pregnancy with offspring body mass index and body fat from birth to adolescence

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The evidence that maternal non-nutritive sweetener (NNS) intake during pregnancy increases childhood obesity risk is conflicting. A potential reason for this is that all prior studies examined childhood body mass index (BMI) at only one timepoint and at different ages. We examined the extent to which NNS intake during pregnancy is associated with offspring BMI z-score and body fat longitudinally from birth to 18 years.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH

