Six years since the last Bond film, Daniel Craig returns for the final time in No Time to Die which is released in cinemas on Thursday. We would like to hear your thoughts on the film. Did it meet your expectations? How do you think it compares to other Bond films? We are also interested in hearing what your experience was like returning to the cinema, especially if it was your first time since the start of the pandemic.

