Squid Game is the new Netflix series everyone is talking about right now. The series has rave reviews, scores 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is backed to be the biggest show Netflix has ever created. It follows a bunch of cash-strapped players, who are desperate for the prize money the dangerous and deathly tournament offers – so much so they will put their lives at risk for it. One of those players in Squid Game is 067, a complex character who is played by HoYeon Jung.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO