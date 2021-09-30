CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of robot-assisted versus hand-assisted nephroureterectomy on circulating tumor cells for upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma

By Hui-Kung Ting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo compare perioperative circulating tumor cells (CTC) in primary upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) patients who underwent hand-assisted retroperitoneoscopic nephroureterectomy (HANU) or robotic-assisted nephroureterectomy (RANU). A total of 29 patients received RANU (n = 10) or HANU (n = 19). Peripheral blood samples were collected before, 24 h after surgery (POh24) and on postoperative day 28 (POD28). The demographic and pathologic data are similar in both groups. RANU had a longer operative time (p = 0.031), less bleeding volume (p = 0.004), and comparable pain sore (p = 0.169). The mean CTC numbers before surgery (2.4 vs. 2.3, p = 0.482), POh24 (2.4 vs. 1.9, p = 0.668) and POD28 (0.5 vs. 0.6, p = 0.280) were not significant different among groups. The amount of CTCs in both groups decreased and reached similar level on POD28. No significant difference of overall and intravesical recurrence rate between the two approaches. In comparison to RANU, more surgical manipulation does not affect tumor cell translocation into the bloodstream in UTUC patients who received HANU. However, a longer follow-up would be needed for the final comparison of tumor recurrence.

