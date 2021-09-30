CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Are autonomous trucks a long-term solution to driver shortages?

By Roger Brereton, Pailton Engineering
theiet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-driving vehicles are closer to providing a way of filling gaps in the workforce than you might think. There’s nothing new about a shortage of truck drivers. In the US, the American Trucking Association has predicted there will be a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2028. Similar shortages are present in Europe. In the UK, the impact of Brexit and changing regulations has compounded the problem further, leaving the country facing probably the worst crisis.

eandt.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Trucking company working to hire more drivers amid nationwide shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nationwide truck driver shortage is starting to impact shoppers, with distribution issues in gas, groceries, and overall goods. Birmingham based trucking company J&M Tank Line’s Vice President, Andrew Petrofsky, said the shortage in drivers is a big issue for Birmingham. He said they have around 100 drivers for the Birmingham area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Brexit ‘part of the solution’ to lorry driver shortage, claims minister

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has denied that Brexit is part of the problem behind the shortage of lorry drivers – arguing that Britain’s divorce from the EU had presented solutions to the crisis.The cabinet minister insisted that cynics were “wrong” to blame Brexit for the drastic shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers causing empty supermarket shelves and the closure of petrol stations.“I’ve seen people point to Brexit as if it is the culprit here. In fact, they are wrong,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Friday, after BP closed dozens of stations hit by fuel shortages.“Not only are...
ECONOMY
localsyr.com

Truck driver shortage existed before COVID, says Trucking Association of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A truck driver shortage will affect the availability of items on store shelves. That’s what’s ahead if companies can’t recruit new drivers, said the president of the Trucking Association of New York (TANY). The industry was experiencing problems before COVID, but the pandemic exacerbated the problem,...
kfgo.com

Britain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is expected to announce plans to issue temporary visas to truck drivers to alleviate an acute labour shortage that has led to fuel rationing at some filling stations and warnings from retailers (https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-resolve-trucker-shortage-swiftly-minister-says-2021-09-24) of significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas. As queues started forming outside...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Trucks#European Union#Truck Drivers#Trucking Companies#Autonomous Driving#Mcdonald#Hgv
nationalblackguide.com

Incarceration to Empire Building: D.R. Martin’s Transport Creates Truck Driver Shortage Solution

As concerns for the supply chain increase, transportation companies are getting creative with how they fill the demand for truck drivers. Houston-based D.R. Martin’s Transport is accepting enrollment for their upcoming virtual Truck Start Boot Camp on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. CST. While most companies are recruiting for drivers, Owners David and Jessica Martin are empowering individuals to enter the trucking industry as CEOs. The six-week masterclass includes 15 courses with step-by-step instructions on how to be successful in the transportation arena.
INDUSTRY
whdh.com

How a truck driver shortage in Europe could hit your wallet in the US

(CNN) — Americans and Europeans may want to get off carbon-emitting fossil fuels, but they’re still hooked on the stuff and getting off it is going to be painful and expensive. Europe is becoming the focus of an all-out energy crunch causing blackouts and factory stoppages there — but that’s...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Plus Delivers Initial Production Units of the PlusDrive Autonomous Driving Technology Solution to the World’s Largest Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology that recently disclosed its proposed business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC), announced today that Plus has delivered the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units to FAW in order for FAW to integrate the units and launch China’s first driver-in autonomous trucks.
CARS
omahanews.net

UK petrol stations closing, shortage blamed on lack of truck drivers

LONDON, England: After a fourth day of long lines and closures at gas stations caused by panic buying, the British Army has been put on standby to help ease fuel supply problems affecting the UK, with up to 150 military tanker drivers preparing to deliver petrol. Despite fuel supplies being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
wvtm13.com

Truck drivers struggle amid worker shortage, COVID pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Truck driver Thomas Dunning says even when the rest of the world shuts down, they have to keep going. But the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the trucking industry. Learn more in the video above. "What we do is important and I think a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theiet.org

Britain sends in military to solve fuel crisis as driver shortage persists

British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived at a BP storage depot today after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to tackle an acute shortage of truckers, Reuters has reported. Members of the armed forces arrived at the Buncefield oil depot in Hemel Hempstead as the military...
WORLD
fox9.com

Minnesota companies challenged by truck driver shortage

(FOX 9) - A nationwide truck driver shortage is having an impact on some local grocers, including fewer deliveries and more empty shelves. At the Aldi in Chaska, customers are given a notice at the door: the inventory here is low. It’s all part of a nationwide trend being driven by a shortage of truck drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
multibriefs.com

What if labor shortage is a long-term threat to the hospitality and tourism industry?

The U.S. economy finally shows signs of a strong recovery from the pandemic. Nevertheless, the surging delta variant cases, inflation, and the global supply chain disruption, among other concerns, add considerable uncertainty to the economic outlook. Notably, the hospitality and tourism industry is unlikely to recover any time soon. On...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is at boiling point, with small startups and major manufacturers all scrambling for a piece of the pie. In the US, and globally, Tesla still dominates, but smaller manufacturers such as China's Nio are performing surprisingly well. About a month ago, Nio celebrated its 100,000th car, and has sent out a clear message to its US rival: it has no intention of letting Tesla win. Nio is best known for the EP9 Supercar, and the 643 horsepower Nio ES8, a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X. Nio might be smaller than Tesla in every sense, but it can now brag about one thing: it has performed over four million battery swaps.
TECHNOLOGY
Arkansas Online

FedEx starts using autonomous trucks

Aurora Innovation, a California-based self-driving technology company, last week began testing autonomous trucks made by Washington-based Paccar, hauling FedEx loads between Dallas and Houston. The pilot marks the next phase of a partnership between the three companies that was announced in January. "There's nothing that will be more transformational" to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Emergency visa scheme attracts just 27 tanker drivers from EU, report says

Ministers have been told that just 27 fuel tanker drivers have applied to work in the UK from the EU through the government’s emergency visa scheme which is designed to fix the country’s petrol shortages, according to a report.The Times has reported that there has been little interest in the visas available for HGV drivers in the fuel industry, raising questions over how many people will actually come to the UK to fill vacancies.Earlier this week, the government announced that 300 fuel drivers would be allowed to come to the UK from overseas “immediately” and stay until March, while...
WORLD
skillednursingnews.com

Why ‘Throwing Money’ At Workforce Crisis May Not Be the Long-Term Solution

While wage increases are believed to overwhelmingly be the best way to recruit and retain staff, labor markets in the long term won’t respond well, according to Reginald Hislop III, managing partner at national advisory group H2 Healthcare LLC. “Throwing money at the problem,” as Hislop put it, is a...
ECONOMY
theiet.org

Psychological model could make driverless cars more human-friendly

Researchers from the University of Leeds have been investigating how to predict human behaviour – specifically when pedestrians choose to cross the road – in an effort to make driverless cars more friendly to pedestrians. The researchers set out to determine whether a decision-making model called drift diffusion could predict...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy