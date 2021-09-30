CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akin, IL

Warren Jeffery Johnson, Jr. – Akin, Illinois

By Jim Muir
franklincounty-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Jeffery Johnson, Jr., age 60, of Akin, passed away at 10:06 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. Visitation services will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton. Per Jeffery’s request, after visitation services, he will be cremated, with burial to take place at a future date in the Brady Cemetery East of Akin.

www.franklincounty-news.com

