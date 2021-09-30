CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know for September 30: Congress, Covid, SCOTUS, immigration, North Korea

By AJ Willingham, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest product to suffer from supply chain issues: paint. And some raw material shortages may lead paint producers to up their prices at least through the end of the year. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Congress. Today...

5 Things to know for October 6: Facebook, Congress, coronavirus, NYPD, Ethiopia

The US admitted 11,411 refugees during the 2021 fiscal year -- the lowest number in 40 years. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower whose complaints about the company have raised new questions about the platform's impact, appeared before a Senate subcommittee yesterday in a highly anticipated hearing. Haugen claimed Facebook knows how to make its products safer, but chooses not to in favor of profit. In addition to addressing recent concerns over Instagram's effects on teen girls (Facebook owns Instagram), Haugen's testimony led some lawmakers to consider whether to meet separately just to discuss national security concerns. When asked by one senator whether Facebook is used by "authoritarian or terrorist-based leaders," Haugen said yes, and pointed to Myanmar and Ethiopia as examples of how the platform can be used to sow violence. Facebook has repeatedly denied or discounted Haugen's claims, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said reactions to the situation are painting a "false picture" of the company.
Living with a nuclear North Korea

If North Korea doesn’t return to negotiations, it’s fair to assume that the North will lock in its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals, making denuclearization unachievable and eventual reunification of the Korean Peninsula even more problematic. Since the failed February 2019 Hanoi Summit of former President Donald Trump and...
White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Approaching Surge Of 60,000 Haitian Migrants Could Overwhelm Border, Texas Officials Say

Around 60,000 Haitian migrants could overwhelm border officials in Texas, state leadership said, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. Texas law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for over 60,000 migrants to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner. Thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were sent to assist immigration authorities at the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze told the Examiner.
‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
