Wyandotte County, KS

Wyandotte County/KCK considering a payout to employees who are vaccinated

By Taylor Johnson
KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners will consider a $1 million plan Thursday night to give hundreds of dollars to county and city employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan fund. Under that plan, Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS, employees who are vaccinated would receive $400 each, along with $100 each for booster shots.

#Vaccinations #Kctv #American Rescue Plan #Unified Government #Covid

