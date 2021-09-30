County’s first Pfizer booster clinic in Southfield draws large turnout

The Oakland County Health Division’s first Pfizer booster clinic drew walk-ins along with the 150 people had registered for appointments at the Southfield Pavilion. Before the doors opened on Wednesday morning for the Oakland County Health Division’s first Pfizer booster clinic, a dozen walk-ins were waiting in line. When the doors opened at the Southfield Pavilion that number had doubled. In addition, about 150 people had registered for appointments online.