Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO