Soccer

Laurenti: Marseille midfielder Gerson would be with Man City or Real Madrid if...

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Marseille favourite Fabien Laurenti says Gerson has the ability to "play for Manchester City or Real Madrid",. However, Laurenti argues there's reasons why he plays for OM. He told Le Phoceen: "Gerson isn't taking enough risks. He plays too sideways. At no time does he try to break the...

