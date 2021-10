Jurgen Klopp declared Takumi Minamino to be in a “really good moment” after the forward scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich in the Carabao Cup. The Japan international made the most of his first appearance of the season, scoring after four minutes of the tie with a smart low shot before he added a second late on with another neat finish in the penalty area.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO