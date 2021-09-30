CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-classical photonic spin texture of quantum structured light

By Li-Ping Yang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7266-4901
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical structured light with controlled polarization and orbital angular momentum (OAM) of electromagnetic waves has varied applications in optical trapping, bio-sensing, optical communications and quantum simulations. However, quantum noise and photon statistics of three-dimensional photonic angular momentum are relatively less explored. Here, we develop a quantum framework and put forth the concept of quantum structured light for space-time wavepackets at the single-photon level. Our work deals with three-dimensional angular momentum observables for twisted quantum pulses beyond scalar-field theory as well as the paraxial approximation. We show that the spin density generates modulated helical texture and exhibits distinct photon statistics for Fock-state vs. coherent-state twisted pulses. We introduce the quantum correlator of photon spin density to characterize nonlocal spin noise providing a rigorous parallel with electronic spin noise. Our work can lead to quantum spin-OAM physics in twisted single-photon pulses and opens explorations for phases of light with long-range spin order.

Nature.com

Data-driven magneto-elastic predictions with scalable classical spin-lattice dynamics

A data-driven framework is presented for building magneto-elastic machine-learning interatomic potentials (ML-IAPs) for large-scale spin-lattice dynamics simulations. The magneto-elastic ML-IAPs are constructed by coupling a collective atomic spin model with an ML-IAP. Together they represent a potential energy surface from which the mechanical forces on the atoms and the precession dynamics of the atomic spins are computed. Both the atomic spin model and the ML-IAP are parametrized on data from first-principles calculations. We demonstrate the efficacy of our data-driven framework across magneto-structural phase transitions by generating a magneto-elastic ML-IAP for α-iron. The combined potential energy surface yields excellent agreement with first-principles magneto-elastic calculations and quantitative predictions of diverse materials properties including bulk modulus, magnetization, and specific heat across the ferromagnetic–paramagnetic phase transition.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Three-dimensional foldable quantum dot light-emitting diodes

Flexible light-emitting devices that can transform from two-dimensional to three-dimensional (3D) forms could be of use in the development of next-generation displays. Various approaches for converting two-dimensional structures into 3D architectures have been explored, including origami methods that rely on folding along lines in which a structure has been thinned. But the fabrication of foldable 3D light-emitting devices remains challenging due, in particular, to the lack of a practical method for patterning the folding lines. Here we show that 3D foldable quantum dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs) can be created using laser patterning and metal etch-stop layers with customized ablation thresholds. The approach allows etching to be limited to selected layers of the multilayered QLEDs, and it can be precisely tuned by using alloy-type etch-stop layers. The approach can be used to create QLED architectures with extremely small bending radii (0.047 mm), and we illustrate its capabilities by fabricating a 3D foldable passive matrix array of QLEDs that can display letters and numbers.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Quantum fluids of light in all-optical scatterer lattices

One of the recently established paradigms in condensed matter physics is examining a system’s behaviour in artificial potentials, giving insight into phenomena of quantum fluids in hard-to-reach settings. A prominent example is the matter-wave scatterer lattice, where high energy matter waves undergo transmission and reflection through narrow width barriers leading to stringent phase matching conditions with lattice band formation. In contrast to evanescently coupled lattice sites, the realisation of a scatterer lattice for macroscopic matter-wave fluids has remained elusive. Here, we implement a system of exciton-polariton condensates in a non-Hermitian Lieb lattice of scatterer potentials. By fine tuning the lattice parameters, we reveal a nonequilibrium phase transition between distinct regimes of polariton condensation: a scatterer lattice of gain guided polaritons condensing on the lattice potential maxima, and trapped polaritons condensing in the potential minima. Our results pave the way towards unexplored physics of non-Hermitian fluids in non-stationary mixtures of confined and freely expanding waves.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum efficiency, purity and stability of a tunable, narrowband microwave single-photon source

We demonstrate an on-demand source of microwave single photons with 71–99% intrinsic quantum efficiency. The source is narrowband (300 kHz) and tuneable over a 600 MHz range around 5.2 GHz. Such a device is an important element in numerous quantum technologies and applications. The device consists of a superconducting transmon qubit coupled to the open end of a transmission line. A π-pulse excites the qubit, which subsequently rapidly emits a single photon into the transmission line. A cancellation pulse then suppresses the reflected π-pulse by 33.5 dB, resulting in 0.005 photons leaking into the photon emission channel. We verify strong antibunching of the emitted photon field and determine its Wigner function. Non-radiative decay and 1/f flux noise both affect the quantum efficiency. We also study the device stability over time and identify uncorrelated discrete jumps of the pure dephasing rate at different qubit frequencies on a time scale of hours, which we attribute to independent two-level system defects in the device dielectrics, dispersively coupled to the qubit. Our single-photon source with only one input port is more compact and scalable compared to standard implementations.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

A Classical View of Quantum Time Crystals

Beijing Computational Science Research Center, Beijing, China. Numerical studies indicate that certain types of time crystals might be described using classical physics—a result that could vastly simplify the theoretical description of these systems. When a collection of atoms reaches a sufficiently low temperature, they arrange themselves periodically in space to...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-resolution structural and functional deep brain imaging using adaptive optics three-photon microscopy

Multiphoton microscopy has become a powerful tool with which to visualize the morphology and function of neural cells and circuits in the intact mammalian brain. However, tissue scattering, optical aberrations and motion artifacts degrade the imaging performance at depth. Here we describe a minimally invasive intravital imaging methodology based on three-photon excitation, indirect adaptive optics (AO) and active electrocardiogram gating to advance deep-tissue imaging. Our modal-based, sensorless AO approach is robust to low signal-to-noise ratios as commonly encountered in deep scattering tissues such as the mouse brain, and permits AO correction over large axial fields of view. We demonstrate near-diffraction-limited imaging of deep cortical spines and (sub)cortical dendrites up to a depth of 1.4 mm (the edge of the mouse CA1 hippocampus). In addition, we show applications to deep-layer calcium imaging of astrocytes, including fibrous astrocytes that reside in the highly scattering corpus callosum.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Magnetic-field-controlled spin fluctuations and quantum critically in SrRuO

When the transition temperature of a continuous phase transition is tuned to absolute zero, new ordered phases and physical behaviour emerge in the vicinity of the resulting quantum critical point. Sr3Ru2O7 can be tuned through quantum criticality with magnetic field at low temperature. Near its critical field Bc it displays the hallmark T-linear resistivity and a \(T\,{{{{{{\mathrm{log}}}}}}}\,(1/T)\) electronic heat capacity behaviour of strange metals. However, these behaviours have not been related to any critical fluctuations. Here we use inelastic neutron scattering to reveal the presence of collective spin fluctuations whose relaxation time and strength show a nearly singular variation with magnetic field as Bc is approached. The large increase in the electronic heat capacity and entropy near Bc can be understood quantitatively in terms of the scattering of conduction electrons by these spin-fluctuations. On entering the spin-density-wave ordered phase present near Bc, the fluctuations become stronger suggesting that the order is stabilised through an “order-by-disorder” mechanism.
PHYSICS
Science
Nature.com

Engineering crystal structures with light

The crystal structure of a solid largely dictates its electronic, optical and mechanical properties. Indeed, much of the exploration of quantum materials in recent years including the discovery of new phases and phenomena in correlated, topological and two-dimensional materials—has been based on the ability to rationally control crystal structures through materials synthesis, strain engineering or heterostructuring of van der Waals bonded materials. These static approaches, while enormously powerful, are limited by thermodynamic and elastic constraints. An emerging avenue of study has focused on extending such structural control to the dynamical regime by using resonant laser pulses to drive vibrational modes in a crystal. This paradigm of ‘nonlinear phononics’ provides a basis for rationally designing the structure and symmetry of crystals with light, allowing for the manipulation of functional properties at high speed and, in many instances, beyond what may be possible in equilibrium. Here we provide an overview of the developments in this field, discussing the theory, applications and future prospects of optical crystal structure engineering.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic epidemiology of rifampicin ADP-ribosyltransferase (Arr) in the Bacteria domain

Arr is an ADP-ribosyltransferase enzyme primarily reported in association with rifamycin resistance, which has been used to treat tuberculosis in addition to Gram-positive infections and, recently, pan-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The arr gene was initially identified on the Mycolicibacterium smegmatis chromosome and later on Proteobacteria plasmids. This scenario raised concerns on the distribution and spread of arr, considering the Bacteria domain. Based on 198,082 bacterial genomes/metagenomes, we performed in silico analysis, including phylogenetic reconstruction of Arr in different genomic contexts. Besides, new arr alleles were evaluated by in vitro analysis to assess their association with rifampin resistance phenotype. The arr gene was prevalent in thousands of chromosomes and in hundreds of plasmids from environmental and clinical bacteria, mainly from the phyla Actinobacteria, Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Bacteroidetes. Furthermore, this gene was identified in other and new genomic contexts. Interestingly, Arr sequences associated with rifampin resistance were distributed across all phylogeny, indicating that, despite the diversity, their association with rifampin resistance phenotype were maintained. In fact, we found that the key residues were highly conserved. In addition, other analyzes have raised evidence of another Arr function, which is related to guanidine metabolism. Finally, this scenario as a whole also suggested the Actinobacteria phylum as a potential ancestral source of arr within the Bacteria domain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Nature.com

Radiationless anapole states in on-chip photonics

High-index nanoparticles are known to support radiationless states called anapoles, where dipolar and toroidal moments interfere to inhibit scattering to the far field. In order to exploit the striking properties arising from these interference conditions in photonic integrated circuits, the particles must be driven in-plane via integrated waveguides. Here, we address the excitation of electric anapole states in silicon disks when excited on-chip at telecom wavelengths. In contrast to normal illumination, we find that the anapole condition—identified by a strong reduction of the scattering—does not overlap with the near-field energy maximum, an observation attributed to retardation effects. We experimentally verify the two distinct spectral regions in individual disks illuminated in-plane from closely placed waveguide terminations via far-field and near-field measurements. Our finding has important consequences concerning the use of anapole states and interference effects of other Mie-type resonances in high-index nanoparticles for building complex photonic integrated circuitry.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Main-chain type benzoxazine polymers consisting of polypropylene glycol and phenyleneethynylene units: spacer effect on curing behavior and thermomechanical properties

Benzoxazine polymers containing phenyleneethynylene and polypropylene glycol (PPG) in the main chain, poly(1)230, poly(1)400 and poly(1)2000, were synthesized by a Mannich reaction of the corresponding ethynylenebisphenol, paraformaldehyde and PPG diamines with Mn = 230–2,000. The curing temperature of poly(1) decreased from 212 to 182 °C as the Mn of the PPG chain decreased from 2,000 to 230. Poly(1)230–2000 was heated at 200–250 °C to obtain the corresponding polymers, and poly(1)′230–2000 was cured by ring-opening polymerization of the benzoxazine moieties. The structures of the polymers were elucidated by 1H-NMR and IR spectroscopies before and after curing. Poly(1)′230–2000 became flexible upon increasing the Mn of the PPG chain. Poly(1)′230 showed Tg as high as 253 °C. Poly(1)′230–2000 was thermally stable at approximately 300 °C, presumably due to the existence of rigid phenyleneethynylene moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NLRP3 phosphorylation in its LRR domain critically regulates inflammasome assembly

NLRP3 controls the secretion of inflammatory cytokines IL-1β/18 and pyroptosis by assembling the inflammasome. Upon coordinated priming and activation stimuli, NLRP3 recruits NEK7 within hetero-oligomers that nucleate ASC and caspase-1 filaments, but the apical molecular mechanisms underlying inflammasome assembly remain elusive. Here we show that NEK7 recruitment to NLRP3 is controlled by the phosphorylation status of NLRP3 S803 located within the interaction surface, in which NLRP3 S803 is phosphorylated upon priming and later dephosphorylated upon activation. Phosphomimetic substitutions of S803 abolish NEK7 recruitment and inflammasome activity in macrophages in vitro and in vivo. In addition, NLRP3-NEK7 binding is also essential for NLRP3 deubiquitination by BRCC3 and subsequently inflammasome assembly, with NLRP3 phosphomimetic mutants showing enhanced ubiquitination and degradation than wildtype NLRP3. Finally, we identify CSNK1A1 as the kinase targeting NLRP3 S803. Our findings thus reveal NLRP3 S803 phosphorylation status as a druggable apical molecular mechanism controlling inflammasome assembly.
SCIENCE

