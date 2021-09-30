CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell membrane coating integrity affects the internalization mechanism of biomimetic nanoparticles

By Lizhi Liu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCell membrane coated nanoparticles (NPs) have recently been recognized as attractive nanomedical tools because of their unique properties such as immune escape, long blood circulation time, specific molecular recognition and cell targeting. However, the integrity of the cell membrane coating on NPs, a key metrics related to the quality of these biomimetic-systems and their resulting biomedical function, has remained largely unexplored. Here, we report a fluorescence quenching assay to probe the integrity of cell membrane coating. In contradiction to the common assumption of perfect coating, we uncover that up to 90% of the biomimetic NPs are only partially coated. Using in vitro homologous targeting studies, we demonstrate that partially coated NPs could still be internalized by the target cells. By combining molecular simulations with experimental analysis, we further identify an endocytic entry mechanism for these NPs. We unravel that NPs with a high coating degree (≥50%) enter the cells individually, whereas the NPs with a low coating degree (<50%) need to aggregate together before internalization. This quantitative method and the fundamental understanding of how cell membrane coated NPs enter the cells will enhance the rational designing of biomimetic nanosystems and pave the way for more effective cancer nanomedicine.

Immunogenic cell death and immunogenic surrender: related but distinct mechanisms of immune surveillance

The success of immunotherapies has demonstrated to what extent the immune system can detect, keep in check, and sometimes reverse the development of cancer [1]. Current immunotherapies focus on disabling the PD-1 or CTLA-4 systems, which restrain the activity of cytotoxic T lymphocytes that recognize tumor neoantigens. However, the selection and expansion of such cytotoxic T lymphocyte clones depend on tumor antigen cross-presentation and T cell priming in the first place. If antigens are not detected by the immune system, no immune responses can take place. Dendritic cells sample the microenvironment by phagocytosing exosomes released by living cells or apoptotic bodies deriving from apoptotic cells, and will cross-present new epitopes these contain. Arguably, cells or exosomes bearing neoantigens are not sufficient to elicit a durable immune response; in fact, the same mutational mechanisms generate neoantigens in cancer cells and in aging cells, and yet most aged somatic cells escape the recognition and elimination by the immune system.
Tiny nanoparticles improve charge transport

Three-dimensional topological insulators are materials that can conduct electric current without resistance—but only on their surface. However, this effect is difficult to measure. This is because these materials usually have little surface area in relation to their volume, which means their transport properties are dominated by bulk charge carriers.
Disulfiram-loaded lactoferrin nanoparticles for treating inflammatory diseases

Sepsis is a dysregulated immune response to infection and potentially leads to life-threatening organ dysfunction, which is often seen in serious Covid-19 patients. Disulfiram (DSF), an old drug that has been used to treat alcohol addiction for decades, has recently been identified as a potent inhibitor of the gasdermin D (GSDMD)-induced pore formation that causes pyroptosis and inflammatory cytokine release. Therefore, DSF represents a promising therapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory disorders. Lactoferrin (LF) is a multifunctional glycoprotein with potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory activities that acts by neutralizing circulating endotoxins and activating cellular responses. In addition, LF has been well exploited as a drug nanocarrier and targeting ligands. In this study, we developed a DSF-LF nanoparticulate system (DSF-LF NP) for combining the immunosuppressive activities of both DSF and LF. DSF-LF NPs could effectively block pyroptosis and inflammatory cytokine release from macrophages. Treatment with DSF-LF NPs showed remarkable therapeutic effects on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced sepsis. In addition, this therapeutic strategy was also applied to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), and substantial treatment efficacy was achieved in a murine colitis model. The underlying mode of action of these DSF-LF-NPs may contribute to efficiently suppressing macrophage-mediated inflammatory responses and ameliorating the complications caused by sepsis and UC. As macrophage pyroptosis plays a pivotal role in inflammation, this safe and effective biomimetic nanomedicine may offer a versatile therapeutic strategy for treating various inflammatory diseases by repurposing DSF.
Metamaterial integration

The PCMs are made of germanium antimony telluride (Ge2Sb2Te5 or GST). First, a GST film with a thickness of 200 nm is deposited onto the cleaved end of a single-mode optical fibre with a core size of 8 μm, by radio-frequency sputtering. Then, subwavelength-period cuboids (periods ranging from 900 nm to 1,000 nm, groove width of 80 nm) are etched through the GST by focused ion beam milling (as pictured in the inset). The patterned GST film covers an area of approximately 15 μm × 15 μm, which is two times larger than the core diameter.
Washing load influences the microplastic release from polyester fabrics by affecting wettability and mechanical stress

Microplastics released from textiles during the washing process represent the most prevalent type of microparticles found in different environmental compartments and ecosystems around the world. Release of microfibres during the washing process of synthetic textiles is due to the mechanical and chemical stresses that clothes undergo in washing machines. Several washing process parameters, conditions, formulations of laundering additives have been correlated to microfibre release and some of them have been identified to affect microfibre release during washing process, while no correlation has been evaluated between microfibre release and washing load. In the present study, microfibre release was evaluated as function of the washing load in a real washing process, indicating a progressive decrease of microfibre release with increasing washing load. The quantity of released microfibres increased by around 5 times by decreasing the washing load due to a synergistic effect between water-volume to fabric ratio and mechanical stress during washing. Moreover, the higher mechanical stress to which the fabric is subjected in the case of a low washing load, hinders the discrimination of the effect on the release of other washing parameters like the type of detergent and laundry additives used.
They discover a mechanism that affects immune cells to prevent ulcerative colitis

A team led by health expert researchers at the University of Osaka, Japan, has discovered a molecular mechanism by which the aggravation of ulcerative colitis is inhibited. By regulating the intestinal levels of a microbial metabolite, which affects certain immune cells.
Unprecedented view of a single catalyst nanoparticle at work

A DESY-led research team has been using high-intensity X-rays to observe a single catalyst nanoparticle at work. The experiment has revealed for the first time how the chemical composition of the surface of an individual nanoparticle changes under reaction conditions, making it more active. The team led by DESY’s Andreas Stierle is presenting its findings in the journal Science Advances. This study marks an important step towards a better understanding of real, industrial catalytic materials.
Melting of micro/nanoparticles considering anisotropy of surface energy

The effect of surface energy on the melting of micro/nanoparticles is studied using the asymptotic method. The asymptotic solution of the dynamic model for micro/nanoparticle melting reveals the dependence of the particle melting temperature on the particle size and the anisotropy of surface energy. Specifically, as the particle radius decreases, the isotropic surface energy reduces the melting temperature and accelerates the interface melting of the particle. Along certain crystal orientations, the anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticles, whereas depresses the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticle along other crystal orientations. The anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along certain crystal orientations, whereas reduces the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along other crystal orientations. The result of the asymptotic solution is in good agreement with the experimental data.
Tanshinone IIA affects the malignant growth of Cholangiocarcinoma cells by inhibiting the PI3K-Akt-mTOR pathway

In the present study, we aimed to find the target of Tanshinone IIA (Tan-IIA) in Cholangiocarcinoma by network pharmacology-based prediction and investigate the possible mechanism through experimental verification. In this study, we combined Tan-IIA-specific and Cholangiocarcinoma-specific targets with protein–protein interactions (PPI) to construct a Tan-IIA targets-Cholangiocarcinoma network, and network pharmacology approach was applied to identify potential targets and mechanisms of Tan-IIA in the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma. The anti-cancer effects of Tan-IIA were investigated by using subcutaneous tumorigenic model in nude mice and in the human Cholangiocarcinoma cell lines in vitro. Our results showed that Tan-IIA treatment considerably suppressed the proliferation and migration of Cholangiocarcinoma cells while inducing apoptosis of Cholangiocarcinoma cells. Western blot results demonstrated that the expression of PI3K, p-Akt, p-mTOR, and mTOR were inhibited by Tan-IIA. Meanwhile, After treatment with Tan-IIA, the level of Bcl2 was downregulated and cleaved caspase-3 expression increased. Further studies revealed that the anticancer effects of Tan-IIA were severely mitigated by pretreatment with a PI3K agonist. Our research provides a new anticancer strategy and strengthens support for the use of Tan-IIA as an anticancer drug for the treatment of CCA.
Improved mechanical strength, proton conductivity and power density in an 'all-protonic' ceramic fuel cell at intermediate temperature

Protonic ceramic fuel cells (PCFCs) have become the most efficient, clean and cost-effective electrochemical energy conversion devices in recent years. While significant progress has been made in developing proton conducting electrolyte materials, mechanical strength and durability still need to be improved for efficient applications. We report that adding 5 mol% Zn to the Y-doped barium cerate-zirconate perovskite electrolyte material can significantly improve the sintering properties, mechanical strength, durability and performance. Using same proton conducting material in anodes, electrolytes and cathodes to make a strong structural backbone shows clear advantages in mechanical strength over other arrangements with different materials. Rietveld analysis of the X-ray and neutron diffraction data of BaCe0.7Zr0.1Y0.15Zn0.05O3−δ (BCZYZn05) revealed a pure orthorhombic structure belonging to the Pbnm space group. Structural and electrochemical analyses indicate highly dense and high proton conductivity at intermediate temperature (400–700 °C). The anode-supported single cell, NiO-BCZYZn05|BCZYZn05|BSCF-BCZYZn05, demonstrates a peak power density of 872 mW cm−2 at 700 °C which is one of the highest power density in an all-protonic solid oxide fuel cell. This observation represents an important step towards commercially viable SOFC technology.
Biomimetic Nanoparticles for Targeted Cancer Therapy

Cell membrane coated biomimetic nanoparticles (NPs) have been widely studied in nanomedicine because of their unique properties such long blood circulation, specific molecular recognition, and efficient cancer targeting, indicating a great potential in targeted cancer therapy. However, the integrity of the cell membrane coating on NPs, a key metric related to the quality of these biomimetic-systems and to the resulting biomedical function, has remained largely unexplored.
Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021). Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction.
An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
Impact of hybrid plasmonic nanoparticles on the charge carrier mobility of P3HT:PCBM polymer solar cells

The solution processable polymer solar cells have shown a great promise as a cost-effective photovoltaic technology. Here, the effect of carrier mobility changes has been comprehensively investigated on the performance of P3HT:PCBM polymer solar cells using electro-optical coupled simulation regimes, which may result from the embedding of SiO2@Ag@SiO2 plasmonic nanoparticles (NPs) in the active layer. Firstly, the active layer thickness, stemmed from the low mobility of the charge carriers, is optimized. The device with 80 nm thick active layer provided maximum power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 3.47%. Subsequently, the PCE has increased to 6.75% and 6.5%, respectively, along with the benefit of light scattering, near-fields and interparticle hotspots produced by embedded spherical and cubic nanoparticles. The PCE of the devices with incorporated plasmonic nanoparticles are remarkably enhanced up to 7.61% (for spherical NPs) and 7.35% (for cubic NPs) owing to the increase of the electron and hole mobilities to \({\upmu }_{e}=8\times {10}^{-7} \,{\text{m}}^{2}/\text{V}/\text{s}\) and \({\upmu }_{h}=4\times {10}^{-7} \,{\text{m}}^{2}/\text{V}/\text{s}\), respectively (in the optimum case). Furthermore, SiO2@Ag@SiO2 NPs have been successfully synthesized by introducing and utilizing a simple and eco-friendly approach based on electroless pre-treatment deposition and Stober methods. Our findings represent a new facile approach in the fabrication of novel plasmonic NPs for efficient polymer solar cells.
Cellular mechanism that allows stem cells to maintain their state

Embryonic stem cells can give rise to every cell type in the body. A team of researchers from Sweden, in collaboration with groups in Switzerland and Canada, has now identified a cellular mechanism that is important for the ability of these cells to maintain their state as stem cells.
Genomic epidemiology of rifampicin ADP-ribosyltransferase (Arr) in the Bacteria domain

Arr is an ADP-ribosyltransferase enzyme primarily reported in association with rifamycin resistance, which has been used to treat tuberculosis in addition to Gram-positive infections and, recently, pan-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The arr gene was initially identified on the Mycolicibacterium smegmatis chromosome and later on Proteobacteria plasmids. This scenario raised concerns on the distribution and spread of arr, considering the Bacteria domain. Based on 198,082 bacterial genomes/metagenomes, we performed in silico analysis, including phylogenetic reconstruction of Arr in different genomic contexts. Besides, new arr alleles were evaluated by in vitro analysis to assess their association with rifampin resistance phenotype. The arr gene was prevalent in thousands of chromosomes and in hundreds of plasmids from environmental and clinical bacteria, mainly from the phyla Actinobacteria, Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Bacteroidetes. Furthermore, this gene was identified in other and new genomic contexts. Interestingly, Arr sequences associated with rifampin resistance were distributed across all phylogeny, indicating that, despite the diversity, their association with rifampin resistance phenotype were maintained. In fact, we found that the key residues were highly conserved. In addition, other analyzes have raised evidence of another Arr function, which is related to guanidine metabolism. Finally, this scenario as a whole also suggested the Actinobacteria phylum as a potential ancestral source of arr within the Bacteria domain.
