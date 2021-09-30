CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An improved data-free surrogate model for solving partial differential equations using deep neural networks

By Xinhai Chen
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartial differential equations (PDEs) are ubiquitous in natural science and engineering problems. Traditional discrete methods for solving PDEs are usually time-consuming and labor-intensive due to the need for tedious mesh generation and numerical iterations. Recently, deep neural networks have shown new promise in cost-effective surrogate modeling because of their universal function approximation abilities. In this paper, we borrow the idea from physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) and propose an improved data-free surrogate model, DFS-Net. Specifically, we devise an attention-based neural structure containing a weighting mechanism to alleviate the problem of unstable or inaccurate predictions by PINNs. The proposed DFS-Net takes expanded spatial and temporal coordinates as the input and directly outputs the observables (quantities of interest). It approximates the PDE solution by minimizing the weighted residuals of the governing equations and data-fit terms, where no simulation or measured data are needed. The experimental results demonstrate that DFS-Net offers a good trade-off between accuracy and efficiency. It outperforms the widely used surrogate models in terms of prediction performance on different numerical benchmarks, including the Helmholtz, Klein–Gordon, and Navier–Stokes equations.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Deep learning approach towards accurate state of charge estimation for lithium-ion batteries using self-supervised transformer model

Accurate state of charge (SOC) estimation of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is crucial in prolonging cell lifespan and ensuring its safe operation for electric vehicle applications. In this article, we propose the deep learning-based transformer model trained with self-supervised learning (SSL) for end-to-end SOC estimation without the requirements of feature engineering or adaptive filtering. We demonstrate that with the SSL framework, the proposed deep learning transformer model achieves the lowest root-mean-square-error (RMSE) of 0.90% and a mean-absolute-error (MAE) of 0.44% at constant ambient temperature, and RMSE of 1.19% and a MAE of 0.7% at varying ambient temperature. With SSL, the proposed model can be trained with as few as 5 epochs using only 20% of the total training data and still achieves less than 1.9% RMSE on the test data. Finally, we also demonstrate that the learning weights during the SSL training can be transferred to a new Li-ion cell with different chemistry and still achieve on-par performance compared to the models trained from scratch on the new cell.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Researchers study recurrent neural network structure in the brain

Two University of Wyoming researchers decided to pick each other's brain, so to speak. Specifically, they examined the importance of the frontal cortex, the portion of the brain used in decision-making, expressive language and voluntary movement. And the two scientists learned that a recurrent neural network structure, or RNN, is...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Secret Behind Neural Networks

Why neural networks are actually direct estimators of the posterior probability. Behind every machine learning algorithm lies the bias-variance dilemma. The more complex a machine learning model, the better its capability to generalize, but the higher its tendency to overfit. Gaussian classifiers, in theory, provide the optimum classifier for normally distributed data. But it is the flexibility of neural networks that have made them more relevant in more recent years.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Explainable neural networks that simulate reasoning

The success of deep neural networks suggests that cognition may emerge from indecipherable patterns of distributed neural activity. Yet these networks are pattern-matching black boxes that cannot simulate higher cognitive functions and lack numerous neurobiological features. Accordingly, they are currently insufficient computational models for understanding neural information processing. Here, we show how neural circuits can directly encode cognitive processes via simple neurobiological principles. To illustrate, we implemented this model in a non-gradient-based machine learning algorithm to train deep neural networks called essence neural networks (ENNs). Neural information processing in ENNs is intrinsically explainable, even on benchmark computer vision tasks. ENNs can also simulate higher cognitive functions such as deliberation, symbolic reasoning and out-of-distribution generalization. ENNs display network properties associated with the brain, such as modularity, distributed and localist firing, and adversarial robustness. ENNs establish a broad computational framework to decipher the neural basis of cognition and pursue artificial general intelligence.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Recurrent Neural Network Explains the Power of the Frontal Cortex

Two University of Wyoming researchers decided to pick each other’s brain, so to speak. Specifically, they examined the importance of the frontal cortex, the portion of the brain used in decision-making, expressive language and voluntary movement. And the two scientists learned that a recurrent neural network structure, or RNN, is...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How to use marine ecosystem models to improve climate change impact forecasts

Millions of people depend on oceans for food and income. A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that at least 83 percent of the ocean's surface will continue to warm this century, which will negatively affect lives and livelihoods. Additionally, a new international study that includes research from LSU found that higher resolution data are critical to predict how ocean warming will impact various marine species and ecosystems.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Predicting medication adherence using ensemble learning and deep learning models with large scale healthcare data

Clinical studies from WHO have demonstrated that only 50–70% of patients adhere properly to prescribed drug therapy. Such adherence failure can impact therapeutic efficacy for the patients in question and compromises data quality around the population-level efficacy of the drug for the indications targeted. In this study, we applied various ensemble learning and deep learning models to predict medication adherence among patients. Our contribution to this endeavour involves targeting the problem of adherence prediction for a particularly challenging class of patients who self-administer injectable medication at home. Our prediction pipeline, based on event history, comprises a connected sharps bin which aims to help patients better manage their condition and improve outcomes. In other words, the efficiency of interventions can be significantly improved by prioritizing the patients who are most likely to be non-adherent. The collected data comprising a rich event feature set may be exploited for the purposes of predicting the status of the next adherence state for individual patients. This paper reports on how this concept can be realized through an investigation using a wide range of ensemble learning and deep learning models on a real-world dataset collected from such a system. The dataset investigated comprises 342,174 historic injection disposal records collected over the course of more than 5 years. A comprehensive comparison of different models is given in this paper. Moreover, we demonstrate that the selected best performer, long short-term memory (LSTM), generalizes well by deploying it in a true future testing dataset. The proposed end-to-end pipeline is capable of predicting patient failure in adhering to their therapeutic regimen with 77.35 % accuracy (Specificity: 78.28 %, Sensitivity: 76.42%, Precision: 77.87%,F1 score: 0.7714, ROC AUC: 0.8390).
HEALTH
unomaha.edu

Modeling the Imagination with Deep Neural Networks

Join the UNO Department of Philosophy for "Modeling the Imagination with Deep Neural Networks" presented by Dr. Cameron Buckner on Friday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 P.M. in ASH 306. This event will also be streamed on Zoom and is the inaugural lecture of the Brains, Minds, and Machines Lecture Series.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Nature.com

An enhanced variant effect predictor based on a deep generative model and the Born-Again Networks

The development of an accurate and reliable variant effect prediction tool is important for research in human genetic diseases. A large number of predictors have been developed towards this goal, yet many of these predictors suffer from the problem of data circularity. Here we present MTBAN (Mutation effect predictor using the Temporal convolutional network and the Born-Again Networks), a method for predicting the deleteriousness of variants. We apply a form of knowledge distillation technique known as the Born-Again Networks (BAN) to a previously developed deep autoregressive generative model, mutationTCN, to achieve an improved performance in variant effect prediction. As the model is fully unsupervised and trained only on the evolutionarily related sequences of a protein, it does not suffer from the problem of data circularity which is common across supervised predictors. When evaluated on a test dataset consisting of deleterious and benign human protein variants, MTBAN shows an outstanding predictive ability compared to other well-known variant effect predictors. We also offer a user-friendly web server to predict variant effects using MTBAN, freely accessible at http://mtban.kaist.ac.kr. To our knowledge, MTBAN is the first variant effect prediction tool based on a deep generative model that provides a user-friendly web server for the prediction of deleteriousness of variants.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Memetics and neural models of conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories are widespread. So far, research in this area has been focused on psychological, sociological, and political science perspectives. Brain processes facilitating formation of conspiracy theories are largely unknown. In neural systems, a meme may be represented by a quasi-stable associative memory network attractor state. Creation of memes with numerous fake associations distorts relations between stable memory states. Simulations of neural network models trained with competitive Hebbian learning (CHL) on stationary and non-stationary input data show the formation of distorted memory states. In non-stationary situations, rapid learning with high plasticity followed by stepwise decrease of plasticity leads to many states with overlapping attraction basins, distorting patterns in associative memory. Such system-level models may be used to understand conditions under which memplexes with distorted memory patterns arise, representing deeply settled conspiracy beliefs.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Integrating Scikit-learn Machine Learning models into the Microsoft .NET ecosystem using Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) format

Using the ONNX format for deploying trained Scikit-learn Lead Scoring predictive model into the .NET ecosystem. While being part of a team working on designing and developing a lead scoring system prototype, I faced the challenge of integrating machine learning models into the target environment built around the Microsoft .NET ecosystem. Technically, I implemented the lead scoring predictive model using the Scikit-learn machine learning built-in algorithm for regression, more precisely Logistic Regression. Considering the phases of initial data analysis, data preprocessing, exploratory data analysis (EDA), and the data preparation for the model building itself, I used the Jupyter Notebook environment powered by Anaconda distribution for Python scientific computing. Previously, I have investigated and touched Python within Flask as a micro web framework written in this programming language. However, I aimed to integrate or deploy the machine learning model written in Python into the .NET ecosystem, using the C# programming language and Visual Studio IDE.
SOFTWARE
CleanTechnica

Tesla Granted Patent For Neural Networks To Self Improve (Detect Its Own Errors)

Tesla was granted another patent yesterday. This time, it seems that Tesla has perfected the art of creating neural networks (NN) that understand “self-improvement.” The patent, titled, System and method for handling errors in a vehicle neural network processor, describes a process where neural networks can detect errors associated with the execution of said NN. It can receive an error report from the error detectors and is then able to signal that a pending result of the NN is tainted — all without terminating the expectation of the NN.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Deep convolutional neural network-based algorithm for muscle biopsy diagnosis

Histopathologic evaluation of muscle biopsy samples is essential for classifying and diagnosing muscle diseases. However, the numbers of experienced specialists and pathologists are limited. Although new technologies such as artificial intelligence are expected to improve medical reach, their use with rare diseases, such as muscle diseases, is challenging because of the limited availability of training datasets. To address this gap, we developed an algorithm based on deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and collected 4041 microscopic images of 1400 hematoxylin-and-eosin-stained pathology slides stored in the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry for training CNNs. Our trained algorithm differentiated idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (mostly treatable) from hereditary muscle diseases (mostly non-treatable) with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.996 and achieved better sensitivity and specificity than the diagnoses done by nine physicians under limited diseases and conditions. Furthermore, it successfully and accurately classified four subtypes of the idiopathic inflammatory myopathies with an average AUC of 0.958 and classified seven subtypes of hereditary muscle disease with an average AUC of 0.936. We also established a method to validate the similarity between the predictions made by the algorithm and the seven physicians using visualization technology and clarified the validity of the predictions. These results support the reliability of the algorithm and suggest that our algorithm has the potential to be used straightforwardly in a clinical setting.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mauritia flexuosa palm trees airborne mapping with deep convolutional neural network

Accurately mapping individual tree species in densely forested environments is crucial to forest inventory. When considering only RGB images, this is a challenging task for many automatic photogrammetry processes. The main reason for that is the spectral similarity between species in RGB scenes, which can be a hindrance for most automatic methods. This paper presents a deep learning-based approach to detect an important multi-use species of palm trees (Mauritia flexuosa; i.e., Buriti) on aerial RGB imagery. In South-America, this palm tree is essential for many indigenous and local communities because of its characteristics. The species is also a valuable indicator of water resources, which comes as a benefit for mapping its location. The method is based on a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to identify and geolocate singular tree species in a high-complexity forest environment. The results returned a mean absolute error (MAE) of 0.75 trees and an F1-measure of 86.9%. These results are better than Faster R-CNN and RetinaNet methods considering equal experiment conditions. In conclusion, the method presented is efficient to deal with a high-density forest scenario and can accurately map the location of single species like the M. flexuosa palm tree and may be useful for future frameworks.
AGRICULTURE
towardsdatascience.com

8 Reasons to Start Using Pydantic to Improve Data Parsing and Validation

Improving your apps goes with controlling their data quality. In one of my previous posts, I looked at dataclasses as a way of writing python classes that act as data containers. I found the dataclasses project amazing: it implements a lot of nifty methods under the hood to prevent you...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Make Your Neural Network Smarter with Memory: Neural Turing Machines

Combining neural networks with a memory system allows for human-like learning of general algorithms. Read on to find out more. Computers are amazing because they can perform arbitrary algorithms orders of magnitude faster than humans. Neural networks are amazing because they can learn specific things (driving cars, playing chess, etc.) far better than humans. However, there has yet to be a neural network that combines the two — superior performance on arbitrary algorithms. That is, until 2014 when a paper about “Neural Turing Machines” was published. This authors of this paper combined standard neural networks with a computer-like memory system, and found that this new type of network was able to learn some simple algorithms, for example copy-paste. I think this is an amazing achievement, so let’s take a closer look at how it works.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.

