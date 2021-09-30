CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hopf physical reservoir computer

By Md Raf E Ul Shougat
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysical reservoir computing utilizes a physical system as a computational resource. This nontraditional computing technique can be computationally powerful, without the need of costly training. Here, a Hopf oscillator is implemented as a reservoir computer by using a node-based architecture; however, this implementation does not use delayed feedback lines. This reservoir computer is still powerful, but it is considerably simpler and cheaper to implement as a physical Hopf oscillator. A non-periodic stochastic masking procedure is applied for this reservoir computer following the time multiplexing method. Due to the presence of noise, the Euler–Maruyama method is used to simulate the resulting stochastic differential equations that represent this reservoir computer. An analog electrical circuit is built to implement this Hopf oscillator reservoir computer experimentally. The information processing capability was tested numerically and experimentally by performing logical tasks, emulation tasks, and time series prediction tasks. This reservoir computer has several attractive features, including a simple design that is easy to implement, noise robustness, and a high computational ability for many different benchmark tasks. Since limit cycle oscillators model many physical systems, this architecture could be relatively easily applied in many contexts.

Nature.com

The spectrum of early career physics

There isn’t one single ‘early career experience’ in physics, and different subfields involve very different opportunities and challenges. Seven early career physicists who work on a range of research topics in different subfields discuss their views on the lessons we can learn from their professional lives. What is your research...
towardsdatascience.com

Combining Physics and Deep Learning

With the rise in compute power over the past 10 years, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of simulations. Digital twins are one such example. They are virtual replicas of a physical object or process that can be simulated in a variety of scenarios. One problem faced...
technologynetworks.com

Reservoir Computing Advances Could Make for More Accurate Weather Forecasts

A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...
#Reservoir Computing
ucsd.edu

Physics, Computation Experts Help Earn $15M to Advance AI, Data Analysis

As scientific data sets become progressively larger, algorithms to process the data become more complex. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a solution to efficiently analyze these massive data sets, and new computer processor types—such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)—help speed up the work of AI algorithms. This combination of AI and new processor types is leading to a revolution in the realm of data analysis.
symmetrymagazine.org

The coevolution of particle physics and computing

In the mid-twentieth century, particle physicists were peering deeper into the history and makeup of the universe than ever before. Over time, their calculations became too complex to fit on a blackboard—or to farm out to armies of human “computers” doing calculations by hand. To deal with this, they developed...
Nature.com

In materia reservoir computing with a fully memristive architecture based on self-organizing nanowire networks

Neuromorphic computing aims at the realization of intelligent systems able to process information similarly to our brain. Brain-inspired computing paradigms have been implemented in crossbar arrays of memristive devices; however, this approach does not emulate the topology and the emergent behaviour of biological neuronal circuits, where the principle of self-organization regulates both structure and function. Here, we report on in materia reservoir computing in a fully memristive architecture based on self-organized nanowire networks. Thanks to the functional synaptic connectivity with nonlinear dynamics and fading memory properties, the designless nanowire complex network acts as a network-wide physical reservoir able to map spatio-temporal inputs into a feature space that can be analysed by a memristive resistive switching memory read-out layer. Computing capabilities, including recognition of spatio-temporal patterns and time-series prediction, show that the emergent memristive behaviour of nanowire networks allows in materia implementation of brain-inspired computing paradigms characterized by a reduced training cost.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
