Optimized design for illusion device by genetic algorithm
The illusion device developed from the scattering cancellation employs very simple homogeneous and isotropic materials, but this device is only valid for electrically small objects. In this paper, we prove that the illusion device optimized by genetic algorithm can be applied to large-scale occasions. For an electrically small target, an optimized core–shell illusion device can achieve better illusion effect than the analytical design based on the scattering cancellation. With the increase of the device size, the ability of the single-layered shell to manipulate the scattering is very limited. For a moderate-size target, two optimized multi-layered examples are presented: one is to make a dielectric cylinder appear as another dielectric target, and the other is to make a conducting cylinder behave like a double-negative-material target. The full-wave simulations are carried out to visualize the similar field distributions of the target and the optimized multi-layered design. This optimized design greatly widens the size application range of the illusion device and can also improve the illusion performance with simple material parameters.www.nature.com
