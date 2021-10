Since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, ransomware attacks have risen by more than 400%. In just 2021, the cost of these attacks will reach over 20 billion dollars. Cyber criminals have found a massive number of new security vulnerabilities that simply weren’t there when employees were under the umbrella of company networks and company security measures. Only a trained cyber security team can truly recognize and sort through what is harmless, what’s malicious, and what could be a false positive.

