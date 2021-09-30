CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable supercars for 2021 | Six of the Best

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything more alluring in the automotive world than a cheap supercar? Because for all the pitfalls that may be encountered (if only running costs depreciated with purchase prices) it's impossible to ignore the attraction. Supercars are dream cars, so it stands to reason that the prospect of acquiring one for saloon car money will be enticing to any PHer who can afford it. And that goes twice for the little kid inside us responsible for impulse purchases...

Carscoops

This Lamborghini Cententario Roadster Has A $5.5 Million Asking Price

A rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been listed up for sale in Germany with an eye-watering price tag. Lamborghini built just 20 examples of the Centenario Roadster, alongside 20 examples of the Centenario Coupe. This particular example sports an exterior clad in a combination of red and black paint accented by various exposed gloss carbon fiber parts.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

A Sheriff in a Ford Explorer Races a Nissan GT-R and a Shelby GT500nd a Shelby GT500

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Explorer is based on the sixth-generation model and comes with RWD. The exact specs of this particular police cruiser are unknown, but the Utility Explorer comes with a range of 3.0 L engines that produce anywhere between 285 horsepower to 400 horsepower. The SUV was obviously fitted out with all the gear that you can expect to find on a Police Car, like a siren, bull bar, and the obligatory overhead lights.
CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
MotorAuthority

1967 Ferrari 330 P4 tipped to be inspiration for next Icona series supercar

Ferrari in 2018 launched the new Icona series aimed at collectors looking to purchase a one-off or low-volume Ferrari with styling unashamedly cribbed from past classics. The first in the series were the 812-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 cars, inspired by early racing barchettas like the original 750 Monza and 860 Monza of the 1950s.
CARS
Motor1.com

Rare Road-Legal Porsche 962 By Koenig Costs $995,000

The Porsche 962 is undoubtedly one of the most successful race cars not only in the history of the German automaker but also in the entire history of motorsport. Because it was a long-lived model of which more than 125 examples were built, a large number of prototypes were retired when a series of rule changes were introduced to endurance racing in the early 1990s. By the first half of this decade, practically all built 962s came into obsolescence.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The Italdesign Parcour should have spawned a new breed of supercars

This might be as shocking as your average clickbait reveal, but supercars are great. And much like anything truly great, their greatness comes from specificity, from focus on a single purpose, from the mastery of their chosen discipline to the exclusion of all others. But a supercar’s focus also serves...
CARS
topgear.com

The Honda Integra is coming back... with five doors

If you’ve had your fill of £2m hypercars, then here’s some marvellous news for those of us living in the real world: the Integra is coming back. But let's embrace it as exciting news nonetheless. “I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original,” says Jon Ikeda, Acura VP, “fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience.”
CARS
SlashGear

2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

C7 Corvette ZR1's 755-HP Supercharged LT5 V8 Is Dead

It was bound to happen at some point and it finally has. General Motors' one and only supercharged LT5 V8 engine has officially been discontinued. Motor Trend has confirmed the news. This should not come as a big shock, especially since the automaker made it clear the engine would only stick around for a single production year. Not only was the LT5 available as a crate engine, but it also powered a certain supercar: the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Destroys Bentley Continental In GT Drag Race

In case you aren't aware, grand tourers (GT) are supposed to bring you and your passengers to your destination in utmost comfort. There are a few samples of these cars around, two of which are the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and the Bentley Continental GT. The latter has an open-top convertible version if you're into that.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Global Motorsports Group Turned This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Into One Raucous Rally Car

Porsche’s 911 GT3 has been a favorite of Porschephiles since the 996 series GT3 debuted in 1999. Each successive release has established a new performance benchmark for track-oriented street cars, with the GT3 RS topping the list. We’ve yet to see a 992-series RS, but the previous generation, introduced in 2018, remains one of the most capable driving partners on both the road and racecourse. Naturally, it’s the perfect subject for some intelligent tuning. Global Motorsports Group (GMG), founded in 2001, is known for its work dialing-up performance for Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Audi models. “Our company started out of a...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

The Supercars race winner has spent the past two days at Winton with his Kelly Grove Racing squad as part of an evaluation run in a Nissan Supercar for rookie Matt Payne. But it's not just Payne who's been getting laps, Reynolds enjoying plenty of running across a number of different cars.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Teases New V12-Powered Retro Supercar

Nobody ever expected the Lamborghini Countach to make a comeback in 2021, but that's exactly what happened. Based on the Sian, the new Countach is limited to 112 examples, all of which have already sold out. Now, the Italian automaker is teasing its next retro-inspired project. A few weeks ago,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Supercars Will Never Have Self-Driving Technology

Tesla launched its controversial Full Self-Driving Beta this week. At this stage, the so-called self-driving technology is classified as Level 2 autonomy meaning the driver still needs to have their hands on the wheel and be ready to take back control at all times. But one day it will pave the way for hands-free Level 5 autonomous systems that completely take over driving duties.
CARS
Pistonheads

Lamborghini remakes 1971 Countach LP 500

Hats off to Lamborghini this week. On Wednesday we were thrilled to learn that the National Historic Vehicle Register in the US had deemed the Cannonball Run Countach worthy of preservation; now the manufacturer has just revealed the ground-up remake of the LP 500 'idea car' it used to introduce the world to the Countach shape at Geneva in 1971.
CARS
Pistonheads

New BMW paint delivers 'limitless' possibilities

If there's one thing the new BMW M3 and M4 don't want for, it's attention. For various reasons, they're impossible not to notice, whether that's because of Sao Paulo Yellow paint, those gigantic quad exhausts or, you know, the bit at the other end. From next year though, BMW will introduce the option of an even bolder look, thanks to a new paint process. Just in time for the Touring...
CARS
Pistonheads

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso for sale

Even more than half a century later, many are still wistful about Ferrari in the 1960s. It isn't hard to see why. This was the era of the true road racer, when cars that dominated on track could then be driven home again (or onto another adventure) in some style, and Maranello made some of the very best. In fact everything Ferrari did at the time was incredible, dominating sports cars and F1 - and turning out some stunning road cars in its spare time.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Supercar-Inspired Speedboats

The 'Future-E' concept boat is an opulent water vessel that draws design inspiration from supercars to provide drivers with a stylish way to get around in aquatic environments. The boat features a futuristic interior that is spacious enough to accommodate a driver along with up to three passengers, while the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Pistonheads

Honda confirms 2022 Civic Type R

There haven't been many cars as dominant in their sector as the outgoing FK8 Civic Type R. From launch in 2017 until its recent demise, there simply hasn't been another hot hatch which so ably combined performance, driver reward and practicality. It was as close to unbeatable as it was possible to get; only the new Focus ST Edition seems as sorted a package, and that's arrived after Civic production has ceased.
CARS

