Caledonia, MN

Rep. Hagedorn goes to bat for Miken factory in Caledonia

By WIZM staff
wizmnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome members of Congress have, again, called attention to a sporting equipment factory in Caledonia, Minn., that’s due to close and ship those jobs overseas. US Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who represents southeast Minnesota as part of the 1st District, Georgia’s Buddy Carter and three other House members not listed in the Hagedorn news release, put out what was called a “resolution disapproving of MLB’s decision to close the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia,” moving those jobs to China.

