Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin Cash has grown from strength to strength over the last few days. The emergence of an ascending channel highlighted a strong uptrend as the alt toppled some important price ceilings. At the time of writing, BCH was challenging the all-important 38.2% Fibonacci level. Alas, a slight retracement can be expected before a breakout.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO