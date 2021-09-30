CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAO report illustrates need for changes in a little-known student debt relief program

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen colleges close, students who are unable to complete their studies are entitled to have their federal education loans canceled. Yet many eligible borrowers continue to struggle with that debt, unaware of their right to relief or stymied by the application process, a government watchdog has concluded. In a report...

State
Maryland State
vpr.org

Reporter Debrief: State Auditor Cautions Pandemic-Era Business Relief Program May Have Violated Federal Guidelines

Earlier this week, State Auditor Doug Hoffer released an audit of a major grant program that distributed millions of dollars of federal funds to businesses last year. The intent was to help businesses that faced hardships from the sudden shutdowns due to the pandemic. But Hoffer audit finds that some businesses received more money than they should have.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox10phoenix.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loans via borrower defense: How to apply

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but federal student loan forgiveness legislation has proven difficult to enact. While widespread student loan cancellation may still be out of reach, the Department of Education has been able to approve $1.5 billion worth of student loan discharges through borrower defense to repayment.
COLLEGES
Shore News Network

Arrests made in California’s biggest student loan debt relief scandal

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of the leader of a nationwide, multiyear, multimillion-dollar student loan debt relief scam. The defendant owned a network of third-party debt relief (TPDR) businesses based in Orange County. They employed managers and sales agents to operate multiple call centers that contacted individuals across the country promising to reduce or eliminate their federal student loan debt. Instead, the owner, as well as four call center managers and two sales agents allegedly stole over $6,130,000 in less than three years from over 19,000 victims, including 3,000 in California. Two additional defendants have been arrested for their alleged connection to this scheme. All of the defendants face multiple counts, including grand theft by false pretenses, computer access and fraud, and unauthorized use of personal identifying information. The lead defendant has been charged with all 87 counts of the indictment, as well as special allegations for money laundering in excess of $2.5 million and aggravated white-collar crime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vindy.com

Federal law needed for relief programs

Despite action being immediately taken to provide widespread and substantial investments in the nutrition safety net, the collective response to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food security was not perfect. Though, overall, it likely prevented many Ohio households from experiencing more widespread food insecurity, during the pandemic more than 555,000 Ohio households worried whether they would run out of food, money to buy food or whether they could afford to eat balanced meals in 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ben Cardin
CNET

Navient is getting out of the student loan business: Here's what you need to know

The biggest name in student loans is exiting the business. Navient, which currently manages -- or, in the parlance of the industry, services -- student loans for 5.6 million US customers, has asked the US Department of Education to let it transfer its caseload to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Though Navient itself is not a lender, it manages the repayment process for student loans on behalf of the government -- or, it did, until former President Donald Trump enacted a moratorium on student debt payments in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. Since then, that measure has been extended by President Biden, and student debt obligations remain on hold until January 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
owegopennysaver.com

Letter: The burden of student debt

Student loan cancellation has been gaining attention recently, with an end to the repayment moratorium quickly approaching. I am writing to advocate for full student loan cancellation. I’m a 30-year-old social worker with two Master’s degrees. Like so many others in my generation, I believed that pursuing higher education guaranteed...
OWEGO, NY
CNBC

Big changes are coming to the public service loan forgiveness program

The government program that forgives the student loans of public servants has been plagued by issues. The Biden administration will soon announce changes to fix it. Big changes are coming to the federal government's public service loan forgiveness program. The loan forgiveness program is "an important, but largely unmet" promise to people who serve their communities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week.
U.S. POLITICS
pnw.edu

PNW Distributing $7.8 Million in New COVID-19 Relief Funds and Forgiving $1.7 Million in Student Debt

Once again this year, Purdue University Northwest has received federal funds related to pandemic relief that we will use to directly benefit students. I am pleased to share that we are disbursing $7.8 million directly to students who still have financial hardships and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, PNW has forgiven a total of $1.7 million in student debt for 2020-21.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Black farmers awaiting billions in promised debt relief

There was a time when Black farms prospered. Just two generations out of slavery, by 1910 Black farmers had amassed more than 16 million acres of land and made up about 14% of farmers. The fruit of their labors fed much of America. Now, they have fewer than 4.7 million...
AGRICULTURE

