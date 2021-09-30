CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

By Vladimir Zernov
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 25

Kyle Foth
4d ago

we all know why cause Biden shutdown all our pipelines and natural gas another crisis created by Biden and he did it on purpose all his crisis's have been done on purpose he has declared war on Americans and america

Reply(1)
17
Rob Rogers
5d ago

Great and wonderful Biden administration at work!! One and done for this administration!!!

Reply
17
Guest V
4d ago

Yes he shutdown America's pipelines but he backs Russia and china's pipelines! Be cognizant of the issue at hand, his behind the scenes activities is quite Riveting....

Reply
4
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.74 to $77.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.98 to $81.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 6 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas rose 15 cents to $5.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#European Union#Gazprom#Derivatives#Celsius Energy#Pds#Cfd#Eu
Benzinga

Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex

Bitcoin (/BTC) topped $50,000 this morning for the first since May, but traders may be more focused on oil prices and yields. Crude oil (/CL) is continuing its rise as futures traded more than 1% higher before the market open. When looking for inflation, gas prices are one of the first places people feel it, so rising oil prices are an important indicator in today’s environment.
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oil prices up by more than $2 per barrel after OPEC decision

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil producing countries have stayed with their cautious approach to restoring oil production slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add 400,000 barrels per day in November. The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel tracks with its established schedule of adding back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Surged To 2014 Levels Monday

Oil futures surged higher Monday as OPEC+ concluded a short meeting with agreement to maintain current plans for supply increases. Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. U.S. crude futures...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Shrug Off Increased OPEC+ Supply, Focused on Rising Demand

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures continue to grind higher on Tuesday with both markets getting close to challenging 2014 highs. Helping to drive the markets into a three-week high on Tuesday is the OPEC+ decision to stick with its planned output rises rather than increasing production. Furthermore, the numbers are starting to show a decrease in COVID cases, which should bode well for future demand.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Global energy crisis is the first of many in the clean-power era

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won't be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What's different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age -- with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slips Lower, Yet Upward Pressure Remains

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps slipped a little lower, declining another 2 cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of 5 cents since setting a new 2021 high of $3.10 per gallon in mid-September. “After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand –...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil hits three-year high after OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Brent crude oil futures hit a three-year high on Tuesday while U.S. benchmark crude reached close to 2014 peaks after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than pumping even more crude. OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting here that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Momentum Shift; Strengthens Over $1765.90, Weakens Under $1757.40

Gold futures are trading higher at the midsession on Monday after reversing earlier weakness. The market is being underpinned by a weaker U.S. Dollar but steady U.S. Treasury yields may be helping to limit gains. Risk off sentiment in the U.S. equity markets may be lifting speculative demand, but investors aren’t buying the move because of the hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy