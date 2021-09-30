Zoom edtech chief: Bricks-and-mortar universities will be next to face digital disruption

The “Zoom Boom” of the last 18 months has seen more of us work and play in video calls, leading to a much-discussed sea change in employment and entertainment. But the impact of virtual conferencing on the future of education will be just as great as on the future of work, and there’s growing investment in edtech as a result. Edtech isn’t just for schools, either: it’s also a new way to train staff in areas such as cybersecurity – an increasing workplace danger – and another reason to invest in the virtual sphere even after Covid. Hybrid models, in other words, aren’t going away anytime soon.