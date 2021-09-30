PASTOR'S PEN: The Great Divide

The editorial "How low, Ms. Stefanik?" Sept. 17, resonated with me. The spectacle of Charlottesville marchers crying out "Jews will not replace us," shook me to the core. The flaming torches were too similar to the Nazi marches announcing their superiority and their planned destruction of the Untermenschen, the people who weren't Aryans. The fact that a congresswoman uses euphemisms to send dog whistles to her supporters is a sad commentary on our frayed social fabric. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Stillwater, is an educated person; indeed, she has a Harvard degree. The tragedy is that she knows better than to try to seize her political opportunity by humiliating persons she considers racially or socially inferior. The oath she swore as a member of Congress states that she shall support this Constitution but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States. It seems to me Stefanik should get acquainted with that oath. Otherwise, we are allowing our democracy to be diminished irreparably. Public servants are just that, servants of the people. The framers of the U.S. Constitution included the requirement to take an oath of office in the Constitution itself. Stefanik is serving herself, certainly not the public.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO