PASTOR'S PEN: The Great Divide

By Pastor Ron Witbeck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe what is going on right in front of our eyes? We can see the division between fellow Americans, families, and friends. In many cases it has been created by fear as it has raised its ugly head. We hear about it daily!. It is being suggested that...

PASTOR’S CORNER

“Therefore each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbor, for we are all members of one body. ‘In your anger do not sin’: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.”. Ephesians 4:25-27...
RELIGION
Pastor's Notes: Tears matter

A tear causeless does not come. There is always a cause, an emotion, a deep feeling, a deep love, a pain, a loss or a concern. Tears matter. They have purpose. They come from the deepest part of our heart and overflow out of our eyes and down our cheeks. They are salty. They are the beginnings of expression and healing. They have an anesthetic effect. Sometimes tears only leak internally. We have internal tearing, similar to internal bleeding and just as serious. Whether tears flow out our eyes or are puddled up in our heart, they matter. They are evidence. They are important. Sometimes, we have to stop and assess the what and why of our tears. Sometimes we don’t fully understand what is happing in us without a few moments of inspecting and processing. Take those moments and realize that those tears matter, they mean something.
RELIGION
Let the light in: Pastor Mike's Sermon Notes

Jesus said: “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eyes are unhealthy, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!” (Matthew 6:23)
RELIGION
Nurturing the Pastor’s Soul

Mandy Smith: My Top 4 Books on Spiritual Formation. We get it. It has been a difficult season with some ups and a lot of downs for everyone. In 2020, churches big or small, urban or rural had to rethink how they would reach an online-only audience while still making budget, meeting practical needs and ministering to hurting souls. And in the midst of this unknown, church leaders had to shoulder the heavy weight of figuring out how to do church when square pegs didn’t fit into holes that were now round.
RELIGION
Pastoral Perspective: God's promises will be fulfilled

Walk with me down my memory lane. You are 7 years old and you are standing in the toy section of the small town, five-and-dime variety store. Can you picture it?. The town I grew up in had a five-and-dime store called, “Ben Franklin”. It was the coolest little store. Our bicycle gang would ride up to the Ben Franklin variety store once a week to get candy. We could also buy Nerf footballs there. That’s when kids could ride their bikes all over town all day and our parents let us.
PONTIAC, IL
Pastor’s Corner: Anxious? Worried? The ‘God Box’ can help

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, so that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” -1 Peter 5:6-7. In a telephone conversation with a high school friend, I was introduced to “The God Box.” Maybe you already have heard of it. Or perhaps for you, like me, it’s new and unfamiliar. The concept, however, is quite simple and straightforward.
RELIGION
Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

"I grew into love of my music and of my ministry because it was actually a way out," says Pastor T.L. Barrett, Jr. in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Barrett, now 77 years old, recalls his difficult youth; as a teenager, he turned to songwriting to express himself. And 50 years ago, in the years following the Civil Rights movement, he released his classic album, Like a Ship (Without a Sail). The title track described how he was feeling at the time.
RELIGION
Christian nationalists like Madison Cawthorn invoke Biblical Jews to disguise their pure antisemitism

“Back in the Old Testament – look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther, look at all of these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles,” North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn declared in a campaign video posted on his Twitter account.It’s easy to laugh at the anachronistic confusion here. Even in the context of prefigurative theology which sees Christ foreshadowed in the Old Testament, it’s a big stretch to argue that Esther was lobbying her government on Christian principles 450 years before Christ was born.But Cawthorn’s hostility to chronology is less laughable when we...
RELIGION
Letter: Where is patriotism now

How is it that so many of the same Americans who wave flags and talk about patriotism when our government sends our sons and daughters off to fight and die in dubious wars against countries who have never invaded us are unwilling to “risk” a vaccine to save themselves, their neighbors our economy and, yes, our freedom from a virus that actually has invaded us? Where is their courage, where is their love of country, where is patriotism now?
POLITICS
Pastor’s Desk: Do not forget to give thanks

Rev. David Hartgrove, Crossroads Cathedral Assembly of God. As I was driving down Hwy 63 preparing to officiate at a memorial service at Jacksonville i was in prayer and thinking about life and death. A thought came to me and I felt as though God was saying to me “...
JACKSONVILLE, MO
Doreen: The truth is under attack

On Sunday, ProLife Midland held the annual Life Chain event. Here’s hoping it accomplishes everything organizers were hoping for, including bringing attention to destruction of life that occurs every year in our nation. Some may think since the passage of Senate Bill 8, that pro-life Texans can let the foot...
SOCIETY
FMBC celebrates Blue's 13th anniversary as pastor of the church

First Missionary Baptist Church celebrated the 13th anniversary of its senior pastor, Tyrone A. Blue, and his wife, First Lady Cynthia J. Blue, as leaders of the church. ’s 13th Pastoral Anniversary celebration last Sunday during the morning worship service at 1515 SE 15th St., followed by a meal in the fellowship hall.
RELIGION
ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Letter to the Editor: McNally - Zagrodzky - Minnick are the strongest and most experienced team

McNally - Zagrodzky - Minnick are the strongest and most experienced team. I strongly urge the voters of Darien to elect Monica McNally as our first selectman on Nov. 2. Having worked with Monica for many years on the RTM, she has earned the highest respect of her peers and is recognized as a true leader. Her dedication, work ethic and financial acumen are the perfect combination we need in our next first selectman. Monica’s extensive experience with our town government has provided her with the practical know-how to manage Darien through the inevitable uncertainty that lies ahead. Monica is unquestionably fair, open-minded, pragmatic and dedicated to the success of our community. Most importantly, Monica is a creative fighter who knows how to hold off the socialist-leaning state government from further encroaching on our unique community and the way of life we have worked so hard to create.
DARIEN, CT
The allure of companies like LuLaRoe to Latter-day Saint women

The cover image for the new Amazon Prime documentary series "LuLaRich" features a woman with her hands raised up as though she is praying or giving praise. The series' subject matter isn't overtly religious, however. It's about leggings. Or, to be more specific, the sale of leggings. "LuLaRich" documents the...
ECONOMY
Letter: Stefanik knows better

The editorial "How low, Ms. Stefanik?" Sept. 17, resonated with me. The spectacle of Charlottesville marchers crying out "Jews will not replace us," shook me to the core. The flaming torches were too similar to the Nazi marches announcing their superiority and their planned destruction of the Untermenschen, the people who weren't Aryans. The fact that a congresswoman uses euphemisms to send dog whistles to her supporters is a sad commentary on our frayed social fabric. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Stillwater, is an educated person; indeed, she has a Harvard degree. The tragedy is that she knows better than to try to seize her political opportunity by humiliating persons she considers racially or socially inferior. The oath she swore as a member of Congress states that she shall support this Constitution but no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States. It seems to me Stefanik should get acquainted with that oath. Otherwise, we are allowing our democracy to be diminished irreparably. Public servants are just that, servants of the people. The framers of the U.S. Constitution included the requirement to take an oath of office in the Constitution itself. Stefanik is serving herself, certainly not the public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Pastor’s Corner

Rev. Bart Grey, Bethany and Pine Grove United Methodist Churches. James 1:22 It is so easy sometimes to find ourselves listening to speeches or lectures and find that we hear the words and ignore the content. Sadly, I find that this sounds a lot like church. In the Scripture reading, I think James feels the same way. James is warning against being a listless listener. Listless listeners are those who […]
RELIGION

