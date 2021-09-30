CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Drive suggestions in Chrome could raise antitrust red flags

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wstzd_0cCg493M00

Google has so many products that it’s not really surprising to see it trying to connect the dots across its different properties, like Android, Search, and Chrome. What may sound natural, however, isn’t always desirable or even legal in some cases, especially when businesses are involved. That is why the company has been embroiled in numerous monopoly and antitrust lawsuits, and its latest spate of new features exclusive to Chrome could eventually land it in hot water yet again.

If you are an Android or Chrome user, most of the time, you’re also using other Google services, especially Search. Under the pretext of making it easier for its users, Google has always attempted to bundle these services together, like how Google apps are preinstalled on most Android phones or how Chrome integrates perfectly with Search. Google’s rivals, however, beg to differ and see it as a way for Google to monopolize those markets.

That hasn’t stopped Google from still trying anyway. It just announced yet another integration between its Chrome browser and Google Drive that, on its own, looks pretty harmless. Building on an announcement in 2019, Google is now showing suggestions to Drive files in Chrome’s New Tab Page. The idea is to “save end user time and mental load to navigate to relevant files,” as long as those files are on Google Drive.

This, however, is just the latest in a series of new features, both official and still in testing, that put Google’s other services and products at the forefront of the Chrome browser experience. Google just announced the integration of Lens and more Search features into Chrome on desktop and mobile. There are even clues that Chrome would soon offer a Search side panel as an incentive to use Search with Chrome rather than other search engines.

The Chrome and Drive integration will even be enabled by default for all users, including Google Workspace customers as well as those with personal Google accounts. While convenient for many users, there will be rival companies and regulators that will argue that Chrome as a Web browser shouldn’t be intricately tied to Google’s other products or at least offer the same access to rivals like Dropbox, Bing, and the like.

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Google Chrome 94.0.4606.61 (offline installer)

The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email, shop, bank, read the news, and watch videos online, you often do all this using a browser. Google Chrome is a...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Google sets burial date for legacy Chrome Extensions

Google this month said Chrome browser extensions written under its Manifest V2 specification will stop working in January 2023. Thereafter, only Manifest V3 extensions will be supported in Chrome, a change that critics fear will hobble the add-ons and make them little more than toys. "Years in the making, Manifest...
INTERNET
gamepressure.com

Google Chrome 94 Introduces Controversial AFK Detection

Chrome browser is introducing a feature that many may see as another level of surveillance. The new API that detects user inactivity takes into account much more data. Google is expanding its ability to monitor user activity in the Chrome 94 browser. It's no secret that web browsers track our...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Google Drive#Google Apps#Antitrust#Google Workspace
lifewire.com

Google Updates Gmail App on Chrome OS

Google is finally bringing Material You to Gmail for Android on Chrome OS. Chromebook users can access their email through Gmail on both the web and the app, and users who rely on the app should notice a new design and icon soon. According to 9To5Google, version 2021.09.10.397347674 introduces the Material You design and the newest logo for the application.
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

Ad Blockers May Soon Be Dead On Google Chrome

Many of us have used an ad blocker from time to time. Sometimes ads are just a pain in our backsides and when we just want to be able to see the information we need or the video we want to watch, it feels better to just get rid of ads completely. It's not ideal because it harms the creator of the article or the video we're consuming but that's a personal choice for users to make. However, that might not be the case for much longer as upcoming Google Chrome changes might mean the death of ad blockers.
INTERNET
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
bloomberglaw.com

Facebook, Google Defend Data Practices Against Antitrust Claims

Senate antitrust subcommittee hears Facebook, Google testimony. Klobuchar warns that users ‘are the product’ on free services. and Google executives defended their companies’ data practices on Tuesday under pressure from lawmakers, telling a Senate committee that their products offer net benefits for consumers and small businesses. Facebook Vice President of...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to AOSP, the Android Open Source Project — though you won’t get it on a Pixel or other device just yet. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Google is adding Windows 11-style menus to Chrome

Google is working on making Chrome look more native on Windows 11. According to a new patch on the Chromium Gerrit, Google is working on making their menus “Windows 11 style” when the browser is being run on the new operating system. Beyond the rounded corners, it is not yet...
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Google Brings New Changes to Chrome 94

Google officially has released Chrome 94, the latest version of its web browser, adding new features and tweaks to existing elements. According to Android Police, the new changes include idle detection, an API that notifies the developer when someone is idle, and design changes to Material You on Android 12.
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

Google suing India antitrust watchdog for investigation report leak

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google on Thursday said it was suing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential CCI report into an antitrust investigation of the U.S. tech giant. The Times of India newspaper, and then Reuters, reported on Saturday that a CCI...
BUSINESS
macupdate.com

Google Drive for Mac

Google Drive lets you to safely store your files and access them from any device. Choose folders on your computer to sync with Google Drive or backup to Google Photos, and access all of your content directly from your PC or Mac. Works on all major platforms, enabling you to...
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Best 10 Google Chrome Extensions for Students

Google Chrome has many extensions geared towards helping students study more effectively. However, among the hundreds available, which are the best?. No more sitting at a desk with hundreds of books opened at various pages around you, with you having to keep track of all the multiple parts in the books so that you can reference back to them when needed. Most studying these days takes place in the browser. You can use the browser to gather more information about the topics you are studying, researching projects, and much more.
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Google’s Android Antitrust Appeal Begins

Google’s appeal of a 2018 EU antitrust decision and $5 billion fine related to Android begins today in Luxembourg. Lawyers representing the online giant argued that Android does not stall competition or reduce consumer choice. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” a Google spokesperson said. “This case...
BUSINESS
The Windows Club

Fix White or blank Screen issue in Google Chrome

In this article, we will be discussing how you can fix the error where Google Chrome launches with a white or a blank screen. Commonly known as the WSOD (White Screen of Death), it is not as concerning as issues like BSOD, and can be fixed by tweaking a few areas of your browser settings. The most common reasons behind this issue are corrupted cache files, incompatible extensions, and hardware acceleration, so our solutions are going to be directed at solving them as well.
COMPUTERS
nojitter.com

Google Puts Chrome OS to Work in Contact Centers

Google announced today an extension of its Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner program to include contact-center solutions used in concert with the Chrome operating system (OS). I don’t have to articulate the reasons why Chromebooks (or Chrome Boxes) make sense for contact centers because fellow No Jitter writer Dave Michels did it for me earlier this year. To summarize, he listed five top reasons: simplicity, versatility, supportability, enterprise integration, and the fact that Chrome devices keep getting better.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy