Baylor University's Keston Center for Religion, Politics, and Society along with the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center will host a special guest lecture and panel discussion on October 7, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the Hankamer Treasure Room in the Armstrong Browning Library that will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Dr. Flagg Taylor, Associate Professor of Political Science at Skidmore College, will present “Totalitarianism, Faith, and Dissent: Czech Catholic Václav Benda and Beyond,” which will be followed by a panel discussion. The event is free and open to the public and will conclude with conversation, light refreshments, and a book-signing.

