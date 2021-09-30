The HIGH Rev

Thich Nhat Hahn tells a great story of a monk who went to meditate alone. He left the monastery and took a boat out to the middle of a lake, and closed his eyes. Deep in meditation after several hours of silence, the monk felt the blow of another boat hitting his. Anger rose in him, and when he opened his eyes, he was ready to shout at the boatman who disturbed his meditation. But when he opened his eyes, he saw that it was an empty boat floating around. He realized that anger was within him and just needed to hit an external object to provoke it.

