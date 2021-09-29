CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran

 9 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A German-Iranian professor at a Norwegian technical university has been charged with violating sanctions on Iran by inviting four guest researchers from the Islamic Republic and giving them access to a laboratory. A Norwegian prosecutor said Wednesday the visiting researchers had access to knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that during the period February 2018 to 2019 the professor, who was not identified, invited four Iranian researchers to NTNU university in Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third largest city. The duration of the guests’ stay varied.

