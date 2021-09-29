CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon school board adopts stricter political symbols ban

 8 days ago

NEWBERG, Ore (AP) — An Oregon school board that had banned educators from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride symbols has broadened the policy to prohibit district employees from displaying all political symbols. An original move last month by the Newberg School Board to prevent staff from displaying BLM or gay pride flags prompted strong criticism and threats to boycott the town and its businesses. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the board rescinded that rule Tuesday night and opted for a more sweeping policy. It ban all symbols deemed political, including those supporting BLM or LGBTQ issues. Newberg is a town with about 25,000 residents southwest of Portland.

