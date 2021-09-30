CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is it Called Squid Game? What is its Meaning?

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most significant issues with content belonging to the survival game subgenre is how overly complicated the games can be around which their narratives are based. Dong-hyuk Hwang, the writer-director of ‘Squid Game,’ negated all that by using simple children’s games to tell his story. Furthermore, five out of the six games he used in season 1 are universally recognizable, allowing the international audience to connect with the story easily. The contestants play only one game that is truly native to South Korea: the eponymous Squid Game. If you are wondering why Hwang chose to include that particular game in the story and why he named the entire show after it, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

