Nissan Is Auctioning An NFT Car For Over $220K, And It Comes With A Physical One

The former Nissan chairman and CEO recently released a book detailing his years as a top-level suit in the auto industry. Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan chief who was infamously smuggled out of Japan in an instrument case amid a trial for alleged financial wrongdoing, has a new book out. Wouldn't you know, he's got some less-than-positive things to say about his former employer. While speaking with Fox Business earlier this week, he called Nissan a "boring and mediocre car company," adding that it will struggle to "find its place in the car industry" if it won't partner with other brands for technical innovation.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO