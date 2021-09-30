CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan Is Auctioning An NFT Car For Over $220K, And It Comes With A Physical One

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan’s shiny new wheels are going off the block for a reserve price of CA$280,000 (US$220,000), but there’s a catch: you can’t ride them. The sale is for a non-fungible token (NFT) of digital artwork by Canadian artist Alex McLeod. Produced in collaboration with Nissan Canada and creative agency Juniper Park\TBWA, it’s an iridescent visual treatment of the iconic GT-R supercar, which on its own is hard to come by.

designtaxi.com

CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches New Electric Scooter

Toyota is making big technological strides on its home turf, with its fleet of self-driving taxis getting ready to take to the streets of major Japanese cities. The car manufacturing giant, which is pushing for a smarter and greener future, has just announced its next big move in the world of personal transportation, and it's called the C+walk. The company describes it as a "new form of walking-area mobility."
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Abstract Porsche 911 Art Car Comes up for Auction

This boldly painted 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera, the second in a series of “art cars” created for a Canadian museum, is up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The eye-catching look was dreamt up by Canadian artist Jean-Pierre Lafrance and painted onto the car by specialist Yves Thibeault using several techniques, from airbrushing to finger-painting.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2021 Harley Davidson Pan-America 1250 a Better Street Bike Than the Sportster S?

The major selling point of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is its offroad capabilities. Similar in stance and stature to a dirtbike, its tall suspension and upwards ride height keep it agile on the dirt. But when comparing it to the Sportster S, Harley-Davidson’s sport-oriented motorcycle, the Pan-America might be better on the street than the motorcycle designed for the street.
CARS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Auction: Guns & Ammo Volume 1, Issue 1 Cover from 1958 NFT

Starting October 6, 2021, a 1-of-1 Guns & Ammo Gold Edition Commemorative NFT will go up for auction along with 25 Guns & Ammo Silver Edition Commemorative NFTs available for purchase. About the 1958 Guns & Ammo Volume 1, Issue 1. American publisher Robert “Pete” Petersen released the first issue...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS

