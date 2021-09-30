Nissan Is Auctioning An NFT Car For Over $220K, And It Comes With A Physical One
Nissan’s shiny new wheels are going off the block for a reserve price of CA$280,000 (US$220,000), but there’s a catch: you can’t ride them. The sale is for a non-fungible token (NFT) of digital artwork by Canadian artist Alex McLeod. Produced in collaboration with Nissan Canada and creative agency Juniper Park\TBWA, it’s an iridescent visual treatment of the iconic GT-R supercar, which on its own is hard to come by.designtaxi.com
