European Film Academy to honour Danish director Susanne Bier

With 13 more films added for this year, the European Film Academy is happy to announce the second and final part of this year’s European Film Awards Feature Film Selection. The pandemic, the related restrictions and the changed dates of several key festivals in Europe this year had an impact on the announcement of the selected films. In the past month, 40 feature films of the Feature Film Selection were already announced by the Academy. With 13 additional titles, the list of feature-length fiction films is now complete and all films are recommended for a nomination for the European Film Awards 2021. The films have been selected by a committee consisting of the Board of the European Film Academy and invited experts Kevin Chan (distributor, UK), José Luis Cienfuegos (festival programmer, Spain), Tine Klint (sales agent, Denmark), Georgette Ranucci (distributor, Italy), Mira Staleva (distributor and festival programmer, Bulgaria) and Ira von Gienanth (distributor, Germany).

