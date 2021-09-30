CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Film Academy to honour Danish director Susanne Bier

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish director Susanne Bier is to receive the the honorary European Achievement in World Cinema award from the European Film Academy at this year’s European Film Awards to take place in Berlin on December 11. Bier is the first female director to win a European Film Award, an Academy Award,...

#Danish#Academy Award#European Achievement#The European Film Academy#Golden Globe#Freud Leaving Home#Jewish#Dragon Award#Bbc#Hbo#Showtime#American
