Create a Fun Halloween for Your Child With Autism

Do you ever come across a photo that makes you wonder about the story behind it? Those are my favorite!. When I was in college, my best friend and I would dress up and take the most ridiculous photos. Outsiders thought we were nuts, but we had an amazing time and made great memories. We probably would have gotten along great with best friends Kaelyn Head and Shelby Tannehill, who have taken that kind of fun to a new level. Who says being an adult has to be boring?

WESTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO