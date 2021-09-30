Create a Fun Halloween for Your Child With Autism
Halloween is that one day of the year when candy flows freely and kids can run through their neighborhoods yelling “trick or treat.” While some kids with autism have a typical fun Halloween experience, others may need a little more support. And that’s OK, says Jamie McGillivary, Board Certified Behavior Analyst and the executive director with Healing Haven, the Madison Heights ABA therapy center for kids and teens with autism and other developmental needs.www.metroparent.com
